Like Everything Else, the Raiders' Offense Will Need Time

The Las Vegas Raiders' instability within their coaching staff over the past three seasons has led to an offense without an identity, among other issues. Las Vegas' offense has been unable to do much of anything consistently well as of late, largely because of poor coaching and a bad roster.

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kirk Cousins on the Opening Drive show at the SiriusXM NFL radio set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Adjustment Period

Las Vegas believes they have fixed their coaching staff, hiring Klint Kubiak, one of the top coaching options available during this offseasons' coaching cycle. Kubiak has quickly filled out his coaching staff. Raiders general manager John Spytek has begun revamping the Raiders' roster.

The Raiders will need much more than just this offseason to fix the roster as thoroughly as it needs to be fixed. However, the changes they have made and the additions to the roster, in totality, will give the Raiders enough to have legitimate hopes for an improved season. Even if improved is only five wins.

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Raiders have been precise in all of their additions. Many of the additions to their coaching staff and roster have prior connections with Kubiak or others already on the staff and team. This was not by accident. Las Vegas' front office hopes it helps expedite the inevitable learning curve on the way.

Recently signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins spent multiple seasons with Kubiak and Janocko while they were all with the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins experienced some of the best seasons in his career under the coaching duo. Still, even Cousins has had a lot to learn right off the bat.

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I wanted it to be plug and play, but as all great offenses do, it evolves. And so, I said to Andrew when I first got here, 'We have a lot to catch up on. It's been four seasons of football that I haven't been with you,’” Cousins said at his introductory press conference.

“I need to learn this like I'm a rookie, because this is all new to me. So, are the guts of it the same? Yes, but are there a lot of things that have adapted in four years? Yes, and that's what good coaches do, is they evolve. That's the way Sean McVay was and Kevin O'Connell. It always changed and evolved, and it's the same thing that's happened here. So, I've got a lot of learning to do as well."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

It is fair to have marginally heightened expectations for the Raiders heading into the next couple of months. However, with changes must come realistic expectations about how long it will take to see those changes fully at work. At the moment, the Raiders need time more than anything else.

It will take time for the Raiders to fully rebuild their roster. It will take time for Kubiak's staff to implement their schemes and ideals, and even more time to get everybody on the same page on the field. With more changes on the horizon, expectations must be kept in perspective.