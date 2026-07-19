Raiders Mailbag: Fans Want Veteran Progress Amid Youth Movement

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders start training camp in nine days; the wait is nearly over as we are now down to single digits.

The rabid and elite Raiders fan base doesn’t just root for the Silver and Black; it is a lifestyle. They are experiencing a rare and new emotion of hope based on reality, not just blind faith.

I asked you on my social media which players you are looking forward to watching in camp, and you responded.

Las Vegas Raiders Emerging Superstar TE Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

Yesterday, we focused on the emphasis many placed on youth being served in this rebuild, and how that is reshaping the Raiders.

Today, we take it to the next level.

Veteran Progression

The youth movement on this team is legit, and while that gets enormous attention, and should, this team also has a large number of very talented veterans.

Not many rebuilding teams have three unicorns. What is a unicorn in the NFL world? Elite players at the top of their position in the NFL, and the Raiders have DE Maxx Crosby, C Tyler Linderbaum, and TE Brock Bowers.

Tyler Linderbaum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Outside of those three, there remain several intriguing veterans, and you all were quick to bring their names up as guys you are looking forward to seeing at training camp.

Speedy on Display

Jalen Nailor. — Just Steve (@StephenColley18) July 17, 2026

I traveled to Las Vegas in 2018 to interview Jalen “Speedy” Nailor. He was an elite WR prospect, and at the time, I was covering the Big Ten and Michigan State.

Having known him for so long, I can tell you that I am also very intrigued to see him perform in front of his beloved home city and the skill set that he brings.

I think he is a great complement to Tre Tucker and Brock Bowers, and he is a perfect fit for the Klint Kubiak offense. Something I highlighted in more detail in my wide receiver preview.

He has to stay healthy, but if he does, I think he will have a terrific season in harmony with the other offensive weapons.

Sophomore Rising Instead of Slump?

With all of the excitement around the rookie cornerbacks Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses, Darien Porter is overlooked.

In my personal opinion, no player on the defensive side of the football suffered more in the dysfunction and, ultimately, the collapse of 2025 than Porter.

He is incredibly talented and hungry. I have not hidden my excitement to see the rookies, but that does not lessen or diminish my interest in him. He will get tremendous coaching, and based on what he has shown us, I expect him to take advantage of it, and for the cornerback battle to be epic.

JPJ Under the Microscope

JPJ, because there are a lot of questions surrounding him. Will he be the starter? Will he even be on the team week 1? — Rasputin2 (@Raspi1916) July 17, 2026

Jackson Powers-Johnson is in a position battle that may be the biggest battle on the roster. I wrote about it in detail in my offensive line preview.

If the season were to start today, he would be the starter. He is, however, in the midst of a battle, and I am not rooting against him, but I am not rooting against any of the four men in the midst of the fight for these two starting spots.

What I can tell you is that the previous two staff members were frustrated with his emotional play, which at times led to costly mistakes.

Rick Dennison is widely lauded as either the NFL's best offensive line coach or the best coach overall. I spoke with him this spring, and he was very blunt about JPJ.

Las Vegas Raiders IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“He came in and, watching the tape, he's the one that's the rough and tumble guy, right? He's the finisher. He's going to try and play extra hard. Got to try and get him reigned in as far as being controlled so that we can control all that effort and energy.”

Those sentiments have been shared by every staff member in JPJ's NFL career, but Dennison is not one prone to hyperbole, and he went on to tell me more.

“I think he's getting that part. I tell you what, he is yes or no, sir. He's not animated into arguing. He's just like, ‘Tell me what you want me to do.’ Coach it that way, you know, and that's the way he'll try and get it done. And that's to his credit.”

Those are far from the words of a man who has given up on a guy, and I think some people misconstrue the position battle as a statement against JPJ.

Las Vegas Raiders OL Jackson Powers-Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It is factual that he has hurt himself in the past, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t talented or is a bad player. I want to see him thrive, and since the Raiders selected him in the second round (44th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft, this is his best chance to take the next step.

Watch Our Raiders Podcast on the Offensive Line