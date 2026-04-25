Raiders Make Their Final Pick of 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders made their final pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. It was finally a pick that everyone thought the Raiders would make at the position earlier in this draft. The Raiders selected defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland from North Carolina State.

Cleveland is the pick that the Raiders go with to end their 2026 Draft. It was a good pick for the Raiders. This is a depth piece, but one that will get Cleveland going to make this roster go into next season.

Raiders Make Final Selection

Raiders with the 13th 7th Round pick, (#229 Overall) take DT Brandon Cleveland, NC State — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) April 25, 2026

Cleveland is your true defensive tackle/ nose guard. The Raiders are going to go with their new 3-4 defense with new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. Leonard wants to find that tackle that is going to cause chaos for any offense that the Raiders are facing.

Cleveland could come in and be that depth piece who plays well when he comes in and keeps guys fresh. A good rotation at the defensive line group will be important for this defense to be better next season.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Get Defensive Tackle With Final Pick

Cleveland showed that he is strong in college and is hard to move around. He is good at running the game and stopping it for opposing teams. Cleveland is going to compete hard from now on, and it's going to be fun watching this young defensive tackle in training camp. This was another pick that many had going a few rounds ago, but the Raiders got him in the seventh round. The Raiders got the final pick of the draft right, and it is going to do well, along with all the good picks they made.

Overall, it was a great draft for the Silver and Black from top to bottom. The Raiders had a plan going into the 2026 NFL Draft, and they executed it exactly as they wanted. That was important for this regime, which has already added many new pieces this offseason. Add this draft class to it, and it is just a start to what they are looking to build next, only going into next season, but for the future. The Raiders want stability and consistency for years to come.

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (44) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The Raiders hit a home run with this draft class, and a lot of credit has to go to the front office and especially general manager John Spytek . It is going to be fun to watch this class and see what they do.