Masses Makes Massive NFL Impact: What It Means for Raiders

Every year, someone from the third day of the NFL Draft becomes a team's biggest piece by the end of the season. When the Las Vegas Raiders made several defensive selections this spring, the defender who has consistently proven to be a highlight is someone they likely never expected.

Rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses once faced a long road to seeing the field. Instead, he has already made his first career start and made the most of it with a splendid performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, helping the Raiders improve to 2-0. Masses' impact has gone beyond what anyone expected several months prior, before he was ever a Raider.

The Building Blocks Were There

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek watches during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the pre-draft process, general manager John Spytek and his scouting department evaluated Masses deeply and saw a player who could have a key role for the team in the coming years. The coverage versatility, ball skills, and high ceiling represented a cornerback who had the toolkit to develop into a long-term starter.

During the summer and throughout the hot days of training camp, Masses slowly made his presence felt. A cornerback of his stature is rarely drafted very high unless his skill set is pure and flawless. He has proven his critics wrong and quickly became a backup and potential piece to Las Vegas's long-term plans in the secondary.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) intercepts a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Sunday, with Darien Porter out with an injury, Masses made his first start for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard. The results were beyond anything anyone saw coming: third on the team in tackles (5), two pass breakups, a tackle for loss on a cornerback blitz, and two interceptions, including the game-sealer, against one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, Justin Herbert.

This also helped Masses become one of two cornerbacks in the NFL with a passer rating of 0.0 after two weeks and at least 30 snaps. The other player was Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defender Trent McDuffie.

"Incredible start for him," head coach Klint Kubiak said in his postgame press conference. "I’m really proud of him and really proud of how his teammates supported him because the ball doesn’t get into his hands without great pass rush and great coverage, but I'm really proud of Zeke [Hezekiah Masses]."

Masses' Talent and Confidence Speak for Itself, Literally

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I spent some time on Tuesday re-watching Sunday's game, coming away impressed with Masses' awareness to be in the right spot at the right time to make plays on the football. His second interception on Herbert came off trail coverage and matched perfectly with Tre' Harris on the deep hitch, playing through the receiver and coming away with the football.

None of it was perfect, but there was serious growth displayed from the first-year defender. Masses was oozing with confidence after the game, telling reporters in the locker room that the coaches gave him an opportunity and he capitalized twice, in a manner of speaking.

"Herbert tried me twice... It’s mine, it ain’t no 50-50 ball." 👀



Raiders rookie CB Hezekiah Masses speaks on his 2 interceptions on Justin Herbert



(via @VegasSportsTD, @Sean_Zittel)pic.twitter.com/kgibhsXMYG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 21, 2026

"The coaches gave me an opportunity," Masses said. "And then, Herbert tried me twice and I was trying to make a play on the ball. [When the ball is up in the air] It's mine; it ain't no 50-50 ball. I'm trying to get every ball in the air."

We will see Masses on the field plenty this season, especially after that performance. It will be hard for Leonard to keep him off the field, and the Raiders should be immensely confident in their cornerback room and secondary overall heading into a long stretch of tough competition.