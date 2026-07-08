Raiders Rookie Fernando Mendoza Continues To Accumulate Prestigious Awards

All of Raider Nation knows at this point that rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the future face of the franchise.

The Raiders selected Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft following a historic season at Indiana. Mendoza is viewed by many in the NFL as one of the better quarterback prospects in recent memory, and he will eventually be in charge of turning a Raiders franchise around that has compiled a 7-27 record over the last few seasons.

If there was an award that went to a college football quarterback in 2025, it probably went to Mendoza. As Las Vegas nears its 2026 training camp, where several pressing questions will be answered, Mendoza has received another prestigious honor.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fernando Mendoza Named Big Ten Male Athlete of the Year

The Big Ten Conference has named Mendoza the Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year after his star-studded campaign with the Hoosiers.

Mendoza transferred to Indiana ahead of the 2025 season after beginning his collegiate career at California and took the college football world by storm.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles past Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) and linebacker Arvell Reese (8) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The QB threw for 3,535 yards in the air to go along with 41 touchdowns to six interceptions, while completing 72.0% of his passes. Mendoza led the nation in passing touchdowns, passing efficiency (182.9), total touchdowns accounted for (48), and total points responsible for (288).

Mendoza led the Hoosiers to the first 16-0 season in FBS history and the program's first National Championship. He also won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the fourth player in the common draft era to win the Heisman Trophy, win the national title, and be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft in the same year. Mendoza joins Joe Burrow (LSU), Jameis Winston (Florida State), and Cam Newton (Auburn) in that club.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outlook for Mendoza as a Rookie in Las Vegas

The Raiders are being patient, and that means allowing their franchise quarterback to take all the time he needs to develop. Las Vegas brought in veteran Kirk Cousins, who will be the team's Week 1 starter, and has fourth-year signal caller Aidan O'Connell on the roster.

There's no doubt that Mendoza is the future of the Raiders, but there is definitely a chance he does not see the field through his entire rookie year, depending on the on-field success Las Vegas is able to generate. Nonetheless, Mendoza is viewed as an elite quarterback prospect, and the keys will be handed to him when the time is right.