5 Raiders Starters Facing Immense Pressure to Perform Early

It's exciting times for the Silver and Black, as we are less than 25 days from the Las Vegas Raiders kicking off their training camp.

This has been a polarizing offseason for the Raiders , with Klint Kubiak taking over as head coach, Fernando Mendoza being selected with the No. 1 overall pick, and a failed trade involving star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nevertheless, the expectations from the media and the outside world are relatively low for Las Vegas, but it has an incredible opportunity to exceed those standards.

With that being said, here are five players who must perform well next season if the Raiders want to prove those narratives wrong.

Tyler Linderbaum

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' front office orchestrated several signings in free agency, but the top acquisition was the former Baltimore Ravens center. That was amplified by the three-year, $81 million contract, including $60 million guaranteed, which reset the market and made Linderbaum the highest-paid player at his position.

Similar to the Chicago Bears last offseason, the Raiders prioritized providing a stabilizing offensive line for their future franchise quarterback. Linderbaum will need to prove that the contract is worthwhile and anchor the offensive line.

Kirk Cousins

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Mendoza has been assessed as a pro-ready prospect, Las Vegas will take the patient approach and allow the rookie to sit and learn behind a seasoned veteran. Cousins fits the mold for that job, and the Raiders want to give as much time as possible to Mendoza to learn from the bench.

If Cousins can hold down the fort for the majority of the season, it would mean Las Vegas is in a relatively solid spot . The sooner Kubiak turns to Mendoza, the more it would mean that the 38-year-old quarterback has been struggling.

Jalen Nailor

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jalen Nailor (9) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' wide receiver corps will not impose much fear into opposing secondaries, but that does not mean that the front office has neglected improving the position group. The Raiders signed the former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver to a three-year, $35.03 million contract.

Although he is not a typical WR1 on an NFL roster, he will have to operate as such in Las Vegas. With the lack of pass-catching options outside of Brock Bowers, Nailor will need to be an instrumental piece of the offense.

Quay Walker

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time in years, the Raiders have supplied Maxx Crosby with sufficient support on the defensive side of the ball. Las Vegas inked Walker to a three-year, $42 million contract, with $20 million guaranteed.

The 25-year-old linebacker will be utilized all over the field, and if he can operate as a Swiss Army knife, the Raiders' defense could be one of the most improved units in the league.

Eric Stokes

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 16 starts last season, Stokes recorded 53 total tackles, three tackles for loss, five defended passes, and one interception. Las Vegas rewarded Stokes with a three-year, $30 million contract, which includes $20 million guaranteed.

Jermod McCoy is an exciting addition to the secondary, but Stokes will need to be a formidable CB1 if the Raiders' defense wants to take that next step. If McCoy can develop into Las Vegas' CB2 at some point in 2026, that will indicate that Las Vegas' investment in Stokes has been validated.