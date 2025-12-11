Where Raiders Actually Find Themselves Heading Into Week 15

The Las Vegas Raiders' terrible 2025 season continues with another loss in Week 14. They started out the game with a quick score, but wouldn't get back on the scoreboard until the game was out of reach.

Considering they were going up against the Denver Broncos ' defense, their offense performed admirably. Kenny Pickett is the starter for the Raiders now that Geno Smith went down with an injury, and his first full game as the Raiders' starter will be against the team he won a Super Bowl with, the Philadelphia Eagles .

Week 15 Power Rankings

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he placed each team on a power ranking based on where they're at heading into Week 15. The Raiders' loss to the Broncos didn't drop them down any spaces, and an upset win over the Eagles would boost their placement in the rankings dramatically.

"The Raiders lost Geno Smith (61.2 grade; 34th) to a shoulder injury against the Broncos in their 24-17 loss. Backup Kenny Pickett stepped in to lead a touchdown drive against a good Broncos defense, completing 9-of-11 pass attempts for 97 yards and a touchdown, good for an 86.0 overall PFF grade", said Valentine.

Pickett showcased more mastery over the Raiders offense in a couple of drives than Smith has shown all season. It helped that their offensive line performed better, thanks to Caleb Rogers getting more playing time, but there was no hesitation in his throws. He knew when and where he wanted to get the ball out, and didn't hold on to it for longer than he should, leading to unnecessary sacks.

"Smith will likely return in time for Week 15, but with little to play for in 2025, there’s got to be some notion of wanting to see if Pickett can carry on his fourth-quarter performance. Even if it feels like he’s regressed in 2025, Smith is the better quarterback. Still, it might not hurt shutting down the Raiders’ veteran starter for the rest of the season if there is some lingering doubt with his shoulder injury".

I disagree with Valentine here. I don't think Smith is the better quarterback. What made him so special with the Seattle Seahawks was his decisiveness and accuracy in throwing the ball downfield. In 2025, he has had neither of these qualities.

Pickett has the added bonus of getting their younger weapons involved, as he targeted Jack Bech more in his two drives than Smith did in all the weeks they played together. The Raiders don't even have to win to increase their place on the ranking. If their offense can look good against the Eagles' defense, that'll be enough to give them a boost.

