Offensive Line Depth Pieces Raiders Can Still Add

The Las Vegas Raiders added some offensive line help this offseason, but they could still bring in more players to compete for snaps.

Much of what new head coach Klint Kubiak wants to do on offense requires strong, fundamentally sound play up front. The Seattle Seahawks don’t feature many household names on the offensive line, but they played well together.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Las Vegas has star center Tyler Linderbaum in the fold now and should get left tackle Kolton Miller back healthy. Other than those two, there are not many proven options on the offensive line for the Silver and Black.

There are some young, promising players who carry a good deal of intrigue, but no one is a sure thing at three of the five offensive line spots. Because of this, the Raiders should consider signing some veteran options who can at least provide competition.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With that in mind, let’s consider a few offensive linemen the Raiders should give a look at on the free agent market.

Guard James Daniels

Jul 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins guard James Daniels (78) works on the field during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Once a promising young player, Daniels finds himself still a free agent after a few major injuries.

The Raiders can consider signing Daniels to a short-term deal after he was released by the Miami Dolphins. He is still only 28 years old and, when healthy, is a solid run-blocker and can play either guard spot.

Las Vegas wouldn’t be asking him to be the quality starter he was during his time in Chicago and Pittsburgh, but he deserves a ‘prove-it’ deal to try to get his career back on track. He could at least push players like Caleb Rogers and Jackson Powers-Johnson .

Guard Mekhi Becton

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) runs on to the the field for the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It’s been almost two years since Becton revived his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, and last year didn’t go so well for him in Los Angeles.

Becton is still only 27 years old, so he has the chance to bounce back and remain an interior offensive lineman. He would be worth a dart throw for General Manager John Spytek and his staff.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) reacts after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Becton is 6-foot-7 and 363 pounds, giving him unreal size for the position, even if he hasn’t utilized it well for most of his career. He’s the type of project the Raiders can afford to take on.

Tackle Jonah Williams

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A former first-round pick, Williams has had a few good moments in his career.

Not yet 30 years old, Williams had his best season for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl team in 2021, but it hasn’t been the same since then. He had a good 2024, but 2025 was not up to his standards.

Nevertheless, Williams would make a fine depth tackle who could step in if somebody gets injured or the team needs an extra body on the line in a jumbo package. He wouldn’t have to play much, and in a depth role, he would be serviceable.