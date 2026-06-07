One Aspect of the Raiders Game Is Getting All the Attention Right Now

After an offseason that witnessed them make a flurry of coaching staff and roster moves, the Las Vegas Raiders' rebuild is in full swing. The Raiders have added enough pieces this offseason to legitimately expect improved play and more wins in 2026 and beyond.

Las Vegas has had a tough go of it lately. They hope their productive offseason will turn things around sooner, rather than later. The moves the Raiders have made have unquestionably made them better than what they have been in recent years. However, they must prove that on the football field.

Raiders' Situation

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rookie minicamp, then Organized Team Activities, gave Las Vegas a chance to further their offseason development. Soon, mandatory mincamp will give them another chance to do so. Currently, the Raiders appear to be right on schedule in terms of their development.

Las Vegas has a long way to go on and off the field, but as it stands, they are right where they need to be at this point in the offseason. The Raiders are in the process of meshing their many new pieces together. Time will tell how successful they were at doing so.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA;Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

To ensure a productive 2026 season, the Raiders must have productive offseason workouts, which is why those workouts, while mundane at times, are a vital part of the process. Las Vegas' front office assured that the improvement they were seeking was thorough. It appears that is what is happening.

After nearly 40 losses in the last three seasons combined, Las Vegas' decision to overhaul its coaching staff and roster was much needed. The Raiders made changes to its coaching staff and to essentially every position group on the roster. Now comes the hard part.

Raiders Work

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Rob Leonard was promoted from defensive line coach to the team's defensive coordinator position. Leonard has spent the past few seasons working primarily with a single positional group. As the team's coordinator, he will now oversee the entire unit, a vastly different job.

Following OTAs, Leonard noted the fact that he will lean on the defense's positional coaches to help him with the positions he has not had to focus on previously. Specifically, when it comes to Las Vegas' linebackers and defensive backs, Leonard will depend on several other coaches.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“A lot of fun, a lot of work, a lot of hours spent, and a lot of communication. Like I said, Joe Woods, Matt Robinson and Al Holcomb have been extremely helpful. I've challenged the staff as much as anybody, like we got to be ahead of how we're going to be attacked and what our answers will be, as well as this is the teaching process, these are our rules,” Leonard said.

“Okay, well, how would you attack us? Like, if we were the offense, what would you do? Having those conversations before they actually happen. And it is my job to set the concepts of this is what we're going to be, these are the coverages we're going to play, so on and so forth. But going through the minute details, we've done that together."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Leonard's ability to get the most out of the Raiders' defensive backfield will be one of the most interesting aspects of the 2026 season . Entering the offseason, Las Vegas' defensive backfield ranked near the bottom of the league in talent and production.

This offseason, the Raiders' front office added four defensive backs in the NFL Draft and added another in cornerback Taron Johnson, via trade. Las Vegas did about all it reasonably could to address the talent in the position group. Leonard noted a few of the on-field variables.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (41) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"It's always important. It's a matchup league, you can't out scheme people all day, and that's really important. But at the same time, you have to be careful with progression of bringing players along,” Leonard said.

“You think they can handle one or two spots, well maybe we just start them off with one spot then with the vision to build that way. So, you need to know this and then maybe down the road, and that's a case-by-case scenario based on the player. But being multiple is important.”

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of course, every position on the field is critical. However, some positions are undoubtedly more critical than others. In today's pass-happy, quarterback-driven league, a team's defensive backs are among the most important position groups. The Raiders have upgraded theirs.

Still, the unit had so much work to do that, even after adding five players, Las Vegas' defensive backfield is still surrounded by many questions. An improved pass rush and group of linebackers, as well as improved coaching, should help matters, but coaching will be the determining factor.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As Leonard and the Raiders look to move past a disappointing past few seasons, they will need all hands on deck. Las Vegas needs its defensive backfield to significantly improve this offseason.