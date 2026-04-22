One Bold Trade Could Completely Reshape the Raiders' QB Room

The Las Vegas Raiders have made big moves to shore up their quarterback room. Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett were both quarterbacks they traded for last offseason, and ultimately ended up with nothing.

Their trades inadvertently ended up netting them the first overall pick, but I'm positive that wasn't their intention when they traded for them. Fernando Mendoza will be the first player off the board, and paired with Kirk Cousins , the Raiders have already done plenty to improve that unit. What's one way they can continue to work at it with a bold trade?

Former Top Pick on the Move

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) hands off the ball Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-6. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony Richardson has requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts and will not be participating in their offseason training program. Richardson is always a player I trade for in Madden due to his physical tools being undeniable.

However, this isn't a video game. Why would the Raiders trade for an experimental quarterback when they already have their franchise guy on the way? The answer is simple. His immense potential. Klint Kubiak wants to turn around the Raiders for the better, and I'm not doubting that Mendoza is the man for the job.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I also believe that in order for that to happen, they need to take any approach they can. Richardson would be an extreme backup plan, only to be relied on in emergency situations. And yet, I can't help but wonder how his development will come along with Kubiak as his head coach and learning under Cousins.

Pulling off that trade would further complicate the future of Aidan O'Connell , but between the two of them, Richardson has more to work with. O'Connell's time as a starter showcased how effective a signal caller he could be in the NFL, and Kubiak can easily convince himself that Richardson has more meat left on the bone.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One reason why the Raiders shouldn't trade for Richardson is that he's in the last year of his deal. The trade would become meaningless if they aren't going to bring him back. I don't think Kubiak has been able to coach a quarterback with such a low floor and high ceiling before, and the results could be gargantuan.

Every draft pick is precious to the Raiders in their rebuild, but a fourth-round pick for a quarterback who could blossom into a star is a gamble I consider worth taking. He could even get some snaps before Mendoza, just to see what he can do.