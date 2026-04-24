Raiders Day Two Draft Sleepers: Names to Watch

The Las Vegas Raiders did not make another move in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, as general manager John Spytek stuck to his guns and let the board fall for them at No. 36 overall in the second round.

After the Raiders selected Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, the draft board favors them heading into Friday night's second and third rounds. This gives them an opportunity to take a quality prospect early, but more names could slip during the second night of the selection process. Let's take a look at potential sleepers for the Raiders in Day Two of the NFL Draft.

D'Angelo Ponds, Cornerback, Indiana Hoosiers

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (DB25) speaks at the podium during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Ponds is one of the best cornerbacks available. The only downside, though, is that he is 5-foot-8 and roughly 180 pounds. While the talent is there to be a quality starter in the NFL, teams are likely asking themselves whether it would be reasonable to take a player of Ponds' stature early.

This could lead to Ponds taking a tumble in the second or third round, which would put the Raiders in a position to use their extra draft capital in the fourth round to make a move for the Hoosier talent.

Zakee Wheatley, Safety, Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins (2) and safety Zakee Wheatley (6) tackle Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Wheatley is an underrated prospect in this draft who could still be available late into Friday night. While he doesn't have elite size for a safety, Wheatley plays with great range as a potential centerfield piece in deep zones while playing down toward the box to defend and fit the run with pop and physicality. There are some warts in his game, but the talent would be hard to ignore when adding to the Raiders' defensive back room.

Chris Bell, Wide Receiver, Louisville Cardinals

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It wasn't long ago when a healthy Bell was considered a first-round selection. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL at the end of the regular season and could miss his rookie campaign in the NFL. It is a risk the Raiders would have to consider if he were to fall to the third round, as the talent is obvious when healthy.

Bell has a floor skill set of Xavier Legette and a ceiling of A.J. Brown. There is a middle ground to land on here, but the vertical separation ability, yards-after-catch, and ball skills are hard to ignore so deep into the draft.

Treydan Stukes, Defensive Back, Arizona Wildcats

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is very possible that a talent like Stukes could fall further than expected. He is several months removed from full recovery of a knee injury that caused him to miss most of the 2024 and parts of the 2025 season. Paired with being an older prospect, there is a real chance Stukes could fall out of the second round.

Stukes is one of the most versatile defensive backs in the draft, with great football intelligence, ball skills, short-zone ability, and run defense. If he can stay healthy, the Raiders should seriously consider adding the Wildcats playmaker to their secondary.

De'zhaun Stribling, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (1) reacts after the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

A late breakout player for the Rebels, Stribling has an intriguing pass-catching skill set with impressive salesmanship as a route runner, strong hands at the catch point, and surprising long speed to run away from defenders. Keep an eye out for Stribling as a potential third-round target for the Raiders as Spytek looks to add weapons around Mendoza.