Raiders Day Three Draft Sleepers: Names to Watch

The new era of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise has begun, as quarterback and No. 1 overall draft selection Fernando Mendoza was introduced to the team on Friday. It marks the start of a unique chapter for the organization as it looks to return to its days of glory.

Later that evening, General Manager John Spytek made three picks: Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes in the second round, Auburn edge rusher Keyron Crawford, and Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III. The draft has gone as well as they had hoped. Now it is time to look at some of the potential sleepers for the Raiders on Day Three of the NFL Draft, including the shocking tumble of a standout prospect.

Jermod McCoy, Cornerback, Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 19, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) is unable to make a catch while against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | Alan Poizner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arguably, the biggest surprise of the NFL Draft, at least for me, is McCoy's drastic tumble to the fourth round. No, this is nowhere near the Shedeur Sanders debacle last season, but this situation does raise the possibility of another long-term absence in 2026.

McCoy is the best cornerback in the draft when healthy. Sitting at No. 102 overall, the Raiders have a chance to pounce with a high-risk/high-reward selection at little to no cost. If they hit on McCoy and he remains healthy, this is the steal of the NFL Draft.

Keith Abney II, Cornerback, Arizona State Sun Devils

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State defensive back Keith Abney II (DB01) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

While undersized, Abney is a name to watch during the early portion of the NFL Draft; the Raiders have a chance to add another versatile defensive back to the roster following the selection of Stukes at No. 38 overall. Abney is an impressive inside-out defender with coverage versatility and aggression at the catch point. The size and overall stature are hard to get past, but Spytek should be willing to add more talent at cornerback any chance he gets.

Gracen Halton, Defensive Tackle, Oklahoma Sooners

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) gestures in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Curious to see that Las Vegas hasn't drafted a defensive tackle yet, even passing up on Christen Miller and Lee Hunter early in the second round. One player they could target would give them some juice on the interior.

Halton projects as a pass rush specialist from a three-tech alignment at the next level. He offers the play strength and power profile to develop as a run defender despite size limitations. He brings effective rush capabilities and looping ability in line games thanks to impressive AA and get-off, making him a plausible target in the fourth or fifth round.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Elijah Sarratt, Wide Receiver, Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) kisses the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Size is what truly lacks at wide receiver for the Raiders after sending Jakobi Meyers to Jacksonville at the trade deadline. Sarratt fills that gap as a big target at the catch point with impressive route-running craft, toughness, and body control to finish through the catch. He may be a big slot in the NFL, but a reunion with Mendoza would be a sweet sight to see.

Travis Burke, Offensive Tackle, Memphis Tigers

Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers offensive lineman Travis Burke (78) gestures toward the South Florida Bulls defense on the line of scrimmage during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

As a potential middle-Day Three target at offensive tackle, Burke projects as a scheme-diverse blocker who has shown effectiveness in run blocking and in pass sets, respectively. This is a massive player who will struggle with leverage naturally, but Burke has the skill set to develop into a potential starter at left or right tackle. This could be an intriguing developmental option for the Raiders.