Raiders vs. Patriots: Week 5 Live Game Thread

The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots will be the team's third road game in four weeks. Las Vegas has handled its early success and road trips well, jumping out to a 3-1 start on the season. New England will be another tough test for Klint Kubiak's Raiders.

Las Vegas looks to stay ahead of the curve, with matchups against the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on the horizon. The Raiders had a strong week of practice heading into their road game against the Patriots, knowing the Patriots are a formidable team despite their slew of injuries.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has its own depth chart issues to work through heading into Sunday, as running back Ashton Jeanty is questionable heading into Sunday. The Raiders are also without wide receivers Jack Bech and Jalen Nailor.

So far, the Raiders have started the season with three impressive wins that required them to pull out late-game victories. Regardless of Sunday's outcome, Week 5 will likely come down to the wire, too. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins noted how well the team has responded in such situations.

“I think it's been a resilient group. I think our defense has played very well. I think guys are making plays. I think it's probably less learning and more confirming what I learned about them back in the spring or even in training camp," Cousins said earlier this week.

"These guys, they want to do it the right way. Football means something to them. They're hardworking, listen well, and it makes it a joy to be the quarterback for a group of guys like that. But you got to go prove it again every week."

The Raiders have a chance to secure a solid 4-1 start after winning only seven games in the past two seasons combined. Las Vegas will have its work cut out for it against a well-coached Patriots team in a road game where the weather could affect play.

Las Vegas must limit the mistakes that cost them last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, many of which stemmed from poor execution. The Patriots, while talented, are a team the Raiders can beat, but that will only happen if the Raiders take care of their end of things for all four quarters.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches game play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread during the contest as the Raiders look to secure a big win.