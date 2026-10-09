Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination for Raiders' Week 5 Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to take the field on Sunday and move past their Week 4 loss. The mood in the Raiders' locker room has been focused beyond what a win or loss can dictate. Time will tell whether they can keep that focus, as they face a daunting next few weeks.

The Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs was the first in a series of consecutive games against the league's top teams . In Week 5, the Raiders will hit the road to face the reigning AFC Champions, the New England Patriots.

Each team is different, but the Raiders hope to match, or come close to, what the Patriots did last season. The Raiders' general manager cited the Patriots earlier this offseason as a team that has turned things around, similar to what Las Vegas hopes to do.

Kubiak and his staff seem to have things headed in the right direction early on. However, that has come with equal accountability and responsibility throughout the week, especially after a loss. Raiders' defensive coordinator, Rob Leonard, explained.

"I think accountability starts with the head guy, and he is the most accountable person to himself. He's the most accountable person in the building, so then, everybody feeds off that,” Leonard said.

“Myself, our staff, each player, everybody feels accountable to making sure that we're doing everything we can each and every week to be successful and go 1-0 that week. That's been his message. It's not just a message; he leads that way. So, we all follow suit."

Offensively, Las Vegas hopes to take the next step against the Patriots . Offenses typically need more time to gel than defenses, because they rely more on timing. Still, Las Vegas' offense is further ahead than it was at any point last season.

Raiders' offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko noted earlier this week how the prior connection between Kubiak, quarterback Kirk Cousins, and himself has helped expedite the transition to a new offense with so many new pieces.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane (5) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think time on task always helps. I think our familiarity and then just a common goal. We spend a lot of time together. We've spent a lot of time together over the years. We joke about it now that Klint [Kubiak] and Kirk [Cousins] are Tim Taylor and Mr. Wilson looking at each other over the fence sometimes,” Janocko said before practice on Thursday.

“So, I think it's just building relationships, and the more time you spend in a relationship, the stronger it gets, especially when it's people that really care about each other. You can see the way that we all care about each other, and we go about our business. I think that can breed a lot of success."

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA on Prime announcer Kevin Harlan during the Phoenix Suns against the Portland Trail Blazers in the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Announcers

Trent Green will be the color analyst on Sunday. Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties, and Melanie Collins will be the sideline reporter. Each of Las Vegas' first four games has come down to the wire, which should make it a quality all-around matchup.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a touchdown with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jersey Combination

The Raiders will wear their traditional silver helmets, white jerseys, and silver pants against the Patriots on Sunday. Las Vegas rarely changes its vintage look.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) celebrates after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Referees

Craig Wrolstad's crew will officiate the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Patriots. Wrolstad is in his 13th season as a head referee and his 24th season overall. Through four weeks, Las Vegas is one of the least-penalized teams in the league.

The Raiders' lack of penalties is a major reason why they are off to their best start in many years. Leonard explained the mindset that he and the rest of the Raiders' coaching staff are implementing.

Aug 12, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; NFL referee Craig Wrolstad during the Arizona Cardinals game against the Oakland Raiders during a preseason game at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Don't play stupid. You know what I mean? Like there's a difference of playing with your hair on fire and playing the game between the whistle and doing things the right way. You just focus on doing things the right way. And I think that starts with Klint [Kubiak]. He's done an outstanding job of that, and our guys have responded. And it's easy for me; I just echo the message of the head coach,” Leonard said ahead of Week 4.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

If the Raiders' coaching staff had their way, the referees would have as little to do with the game's outcome as possible. Las Vegas continuing to do its part by minimizing penalties would be the easiest way to ensure that happens. So far this season, that has been the case for Las Vegas.