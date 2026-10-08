3 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Raiders Week 5 Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders are back to work after suffering their first loss of the season last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Las Vegas has no room to dwell on last week, as they now face a strong New England Patriots team that has one of the league's best players under center.

The Patriots pose multiple problems for a Raiders team still coming together in its first season under head coach Klint Kubiak. Las Vegas' first four games were a success, but the season is long.

Las Vegas has begun a tough slate of teams in consecutive weeks. They have earned a little bit of breathing room. However, with games against several of the league's best teams coming up, the Raiders cannot let their guard down, or their 3-1 record can quickly become 3-4.

Many factors will shape how things turn out between the two teams this weekend. Las Vegas' coaching staff needs to have the team well prepared to face a talented Patriots team early on Sunday. Below are the storylines I am watching the most when the Raiders face the Patriots.

Can the Raiders' Defense Get Back To Creating Turnovers?

The Raiders' defense was near the top of the league in forced turnovers through the first three weeks of the season. Then, Las Vegas played a Chiefs team that entered Week 3 with only two turnovers, ranking near the top of the league. Las Vegas did not force a turnover against the Chiefs.

New England is the opposite. They don't have Patrick Mahomes, and they are tied for the most turnovers in the league. The Patriots are tied with the Los Angeles Chargers for the most turnovers in the league through three games. Las Vegas hopes to have similar success forcing turnovers.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Will Young Defensive Backfield Respond to First Loss?

The Raiders will not face Mahomes on Sunday, but Drake Maye is undoubtedly talented. Nearly every defensive back who played extensive minutes against the Chiefs has plays they want back. Sunday against the Patriots is their chance to get back on track.

Mahomes may not be on the field, but every defensive coordinator in the league now has a blueprint of what works. The Raiders' defensive backfield must clean up a few things during this week of practice before heading to the East Coast.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Healthy Can Ashton Jeanty Get With One Week Off on Sore Ankles?

Jeanty is far from healthy. There were plays in the first four games of the season that a healthy Jeanty would have made. Coaches and Jeanty himself will downplay it, as they should.

However, the game of football rarely cares what is said. One look at Jeanty's performances this season will confirm that he is not healthy and may be flat-out uncomfortable on the field. Sure, all teams are dealing with injuries.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) hands the ball off to running back Ashton Jeanty (2) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, few are dealing with an injury that takes away what makes one of their best players special. Luckily, even injured, Jeanty adds value to the Raiders' offense. I will be watching his health, his running burst, and his ability to jump-cut as only a healthy Jeanty can.

Las Vegas' offensive line will do its part , but it created multiple holes for Jeanty that he likely would have attacked better had he been healthy. Las Vegas still has other backs to help with the running back duties. Kirk Cousins explained the challenges Las Vegas has faced running the ball.

“It just becomes a little bit of the math of how many players are down inside the tight end box, and do we have angles, do we have numbers or don't we? And it changes play to play, and even within the play,” Cousins said earlier this week before practice.

“Sometimes they can start with eight in the box and kind of then be bailing out on the snap, or they can start with seven in the box and kind of move down at the snap. So, it's kind of a fluid deal, but teams are always going to be in that cat-and-mouse game a little bit of how you're trying to defend or how you're trying to attack the defense."