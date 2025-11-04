Carroll's Raiders Preparing For This Key Test
The Las Vegas Raiders have a tall task on their hand Thursday night when they hit the road to take on a divisional opponent. Las Vegas looks to get back on the winning side of things after a last-second loss in overtime on Sunday.
Mutual Respect Among Legends
The Raiders' matchup against the Broncos will be the first time Pete Carroll has the first time the two Super Bowl winning head coaches will face each other as AFC West foes. Both coaches may be in the same division, but their respective teams are headed in different directions.
On Monday, Carroll noted the mutual respect between he and Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton.
"He's a really, really good football coach. I don't know where he considers his start, but all the way back to Parcells is where I know he was influenced a great deal. He's always been a really well schooled group that he coaches. They've always had a good attitude about running the football, being physical, and they're a downhill running team, and don't mind working the perimeter, all of that,” Carroll said.
“You think of all the years of Drew Brees, you think of him as a passing guy, but they weren't when you played against them. They always had a real good conscience about running the football. So, he's got a really good mix, and as we've seen for years, utilize his personnel in unique ways that fits their style and their makeup. And so, there's nothing about his game that isn't on point. It's smart, it's aggressive, they're consistent, they take care of the football, they've been doing that for a long time. That's what's made him consistently successful, I think."
Carroll went on to explain how Thursday's matchup changes things for the Raiders. Las Vegas must shake off Sunday's loss as soon as possible. The quick turnaround could work in the Raiders' favor after they showed marked improvement on Sunday.
"It is really. It's significantly different. We got to cover this game that we just played and get all that done, which is a Monday, and then there's a Tuesday break, and then Wednesday, the game plan starts. Well, this is a Monday, Wednesday is what this is. And then each day is just accelerated, so it's equally the same for both teams,” Carroll said.
“And it's a challenge. Everybody's got to work quickly. We got to be really efficient, and we need to get out of these other kinds of meetings as soon as we can to keep us going. But this is the Thursday challenge that you have, and it's better when both teams come off a Sunday game to help even it up."
