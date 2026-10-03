Predicting Raiders' Starters for Week 4 Matchup Against Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. The teams' Week 4 matchup will be one of the weekend's best games. It's early in the season, but Sunday will be one of the Raiders' most important games in years.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak spent the offseason laying the foundation for a new era of Raiders football. After starting the season 3-0, a win against the Chiefs to reach 4-0 would be a start even Kubiak couldn't have imagined. It will be tough, but not impossible.

As Las Vegas puts the final touches on its game plan for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, it enters the game missing two critical players. Yet, they also have a much-needed starter returning to the fold. Regardless, Kubiak and the Raiders will have their work cut out for them.

The Chiefs play well on both sides of the ball. They do not turn the ball over, and their defense does not give up many yards. Kubiak knows that, much like the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints, Kansas City will look to take away what the Raiders do best.

"I think every week, you're working on your identity, and then someone takes away your identity, takes away something you're good at. So, you got to find multiple ways to win, and that's what good teams do. You got to win on all three phases in order to in order to win, especially against a great team like this,” Kubiak said.

The absence of multiple players will aid the Chiefs' goal of shutting down the Raiders on Sunday, but it will be the biggest test yet for Las Vegas' offense because of the players they'll be without, and for the Raiders' defense because of Mahomes and others.

Primary Changes to Starting Lineup

The Raiders will be without offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson and wide receiver Jack Bech against the Chiefs on Sunday. Las Vegas will likely turn to Caleb Johnson and receivers like Cody White and Dareke Young to round out its receiving corps.

“Just having those experience with those guys, knowing that they can play both really well. Obviously, that was the familiarity of bringing them here, but I would say that they've surpassed expectations with how hard they're playing and how great teammates they are, and we count on them to do that every week," Kubiak said earlier this week about White and Young.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) celebrates after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie safety Treydan Stukes is expected to return to the starting lineup after missing Week 3 with a concussion. Rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses is expected to remain in his starting role until further notice. Las Vegas' defense is essentially at full strength heading into Week 4.

No matter who Las Vegas starts in the defensive backfield, Masses, Darien Porter, Isaiah Pola-Mao, and others will likely see playing time on Sunday. The Raiders will need as much help in their defensive backfield, which will require a strong rotation to keep everyone fresh.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Depth Will Be Key

The Raiders' coaching staff has prided itself on building the best roster possible. Their 3-0 start confirms they are at least on the right path, but not nearly where they want to be. The 2026 Raiders look improved in every facet through the season's first three games.

Week 4 will be their truest test yet of how well they perform when one of their best starting offensive linemen goes down, like last season. In 2025, injuries along the offensive line were a major reason the Raiders struggled, but this group seems different. This is another chance to prove it.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) reacts after a defensive stop in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders will take the field mostly healthy. The absence of Powers-Johnson is undoubtedly the most significant player Las Vegas will be without against the Chiefs, but how the Raiders' group of receivers respond, minus Bech, will be notable as well.

Las Vegas spent the offseason preparing for life should their starters get injured. At most positions, they can stay afloat for at least a couple of weeks if a starter misses time. Sunday will tell just how well prepared they are.