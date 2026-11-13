Predicting Raiders' Top Offensive Catalysts Against Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders are at a fork in the road right now, as the next three games are daunting.

During this stretch , the Raiders face the Seahawks, Broncos, and Browns, all of whom have above-average to elite defenses. To add another element to this matchup, Fernando Mendoza will make his first career start on Sunday. With that in mind, here are predictions for the Raiders' top offensive players against Seattle.

Fernando Mendoza

Projected Stat Line: 20-of-32 for 235 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions

As mentioned, the No. 1 overall pick is making his NFL debut on Sunday. It's arguably the toughest matchup for a rookie quarterback to walk into in his first career start. Nevertheless, the Mendoza era has started in Las Vegas.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other than Caleb Williams, Seattle's defense has made life a nightmare for quarterbacks. So if Mendoza struggles, Raider Nation shouldn't panic. Depending on how well Las Vegas' defense holds up, the rookie signal caller may have to throw more often than head coach Klint Kubiak would like.

Because of Las Vegas' porous offensive line, Kubiak will likely deploy quick passes to get the ball out of Mendoza's hands as quickly as possible. Mendoza needs the run game to open up passing lanes. Besides winning this game, making Mendoza as comfortable as possible should be Kubiak's main objective. That also increases the chances the Raiders pull off the upset.

Ashton Jeanty

Stat Line Projection: 12 carries for 45 yards; four receptions for 26 yards

To say the second-year running back has struggled this season would be an understatement. Jeanty hasn't surpassed 27 rushing yards in each of the last five games. If the 22-year-old running back struggles against the Bills and 49ers, Jeanty is facing an uphill battle to produce his first productive outing in weeks.

Now, Mendoza's mobility could open up rushing lanes for Jeanty. Nevertheless, the Boise State product has to be better. He hasn't lived up to the “generational talent” tag when he first entered the 2025 NFL Draft.

Brock Bowers

Stat Line Projection: eight receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown

Bowers was the primary target in the first nine games, and that will be amplified with Mendoza under center. The rookie quarterback has shown the ability to go through progressions cleanly, but the star tight end will likely be his first read on most dropbacks.

The 23-year-old tight end is averaging nearly 10 targets, 6.8 receptions, and 94 yards per game. Bowers' production should mirror those season-long averages, despite facing one of the best defenses in the league.