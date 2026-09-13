Predicting Which Raiders Will Have Big Days Against Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to start the season on the right note with a win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Raiders get the chance to open the year in front of their home fans for the first time since 2021, and they do so against a Dolphins team that won't win too many games in 2026. Things are lining up nicely for the Silver and Black to have a big afternoon.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Some players have more favorable matchups than others, especially with the Dolphins lacking talent at key spots. Which Raiders may fill up the stat sheet and have big performances?

Let's break down a few players who may be stars after this game.

Wide Receiver Tre Tucker

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins lack much talent in the secondary, so Tucker could be the beneficiary of some big plays.

The Raiders shouldn't be afraid to sling the ball around the yard with Kirk Cousins leading the way, as the veteran will make quick, accurate throws, allowing Tucker to make plays after the catch. While eyes will be on others in the passing game, Tucker could fly under the radar.

Tucker is in the final season of his contract, and he is looking for any opportunity to make plays. He should see a fair share of targets, with the Dolphins lacking a star cornerback.

Center Tyler Linderbaum

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) prepares to snap the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Kenneth Grant, the Dolphins don't have much of a force on the interior of their defensive line. This should let Linderbaum clear out running lanes for his backs.

Ashton Jeanty is back after a seemingly scary ankle injury a few weeks ago, and rookie Mike Washington Jr. will have a role after an impressive preseason. Linderbaum will be tasked with giving them room to run, and he should have no issue doing so.

The Raiders paid Linderbaum big money to be a force on the interior of the offensive line, and he has the opportunity to do that against a bad Dolphins defensive line. He won't get the praise on the stat sheet, but what he does should be noticeable.

Cornerback Eric Stokes

Eric Stokes | Arnie Basemore, On SI

The Raiders paid Stokes this offseason after his bounce-back season, and he will have the chance to have a big day against a Dolphins team that faces uncertainty at wide receiver.

Stokes is the team's top cornerback, and he should shut down whoever Miami throws at him. Whether it's veteran Jalen Tolbert or one of the Dolphins' rookies, Stokes should shut down that side of the field.

Just like the Dolphins don't have good cornerback play, they don't have good receiver play. Stokes won't see the speed of Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle as he would in years past, creating opportunities to fill the stat sheet with PBUs.