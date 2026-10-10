Predicting Which Raiders Will Have Big Days Against Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move to 4-1 as they take on the New England Patriots on the road this week.

The Raiders may not have beaten Kansas City last week, but they proved they can hang with the best teams in the league. They still have things to clean up, like special teams gaffes and turnovers, but this team has the goods.

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris

The Patriots haven't looked as good as they did last season, but they can still break out at any time, as they did against the Buffalo Bills last week. This is a road game against a well-coached group, so it is not a 'gimme' by any means.

Which players could we see have big games for the Raiders this week? Let's break down a few players who could shine.

Defensive End Kwity Paye

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) enters the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots' offensive line has not been very good to start the season, and Paye has been playing at a high level. It feels like a perfect storm for the Raiders and their big-money defensive end.

Paye has a chance to wreck shop in this game, as he has been doing all season. He has 11 total tackles, five quarterback hits, and two sacks through four games, looking like the perfect complement to Maxx Crosby.

The Raiders haven't needed to send pressure to get to the quarterback, and Paye has been a big part of that. Crosby's gravity will attract the attention of the Patriots' offensive line, allowing Paye to act as a cleanup hitter.

Tight End Brock Bowers

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Mansoor Delane (5) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Does this really need to be said? "Brock Bowers will have a good game?" I don't care. I'm saying it.

The Patriots are banged up in their secondary, so Bowers will get favorable matchups, especially if they continue to line him up on the outside, as they have in the games he's been healthy. Kirk Cousins loves throwing to Bowers, just like every quarterback who has played with him.

If you're a Bowers fantasy owner, you should have a good day. If you're a Raiders fan, you'll have a good day too. If you're both, kick your feet up and enjoy your Sunday.

Cornerback Hezekiah Masses

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He may not get the counting stats to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he has made an impressive early case.

Masses faces a depleted Patriots' wide receiver group, as AJ Brown is still on injured reserve and Mack Hollins has been banged up. He may not face too many difficult matchups, so he could continue his surprisingly good rookie campaign.

The Raiders have loved the way Masses has played, and he could keep things going on Sunday. Will he take away any more footballs?