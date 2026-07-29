Pros and Cons of Raiders Trading for Vita Vea

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of their first training camp under their new head coach, and they should be focusing entirely on the season ahead. 2026 will be a good litmus test to see how far this roster is from competing for a playoff spot.

Klint Kubiak is an offensive savant, so pair that with new starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, and the Raiders' offense is expected to leap. The Raiders' defense saw Rob Leonard get promoted to defensive coordinator. Is there a way for them to trade for another defensive superstar to capitalize on all the momentum they have heading into next season?

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pros

Vita Vea has requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and one of his preferred destinations is the Raiders. This is already a plus for Las Vegas, as they don't have to overpay for a 31-year-old nose tackle in the last year of his deal.

The benefits of pairing Vea and Maxx Crosby are apparent. They'd have one of the best edge-rushers speeding past offensive lines while Vea collapses the line from the middle. It would create a lot of pressure for opposing quarterbacks and, paired with the rest of their defensive improvements, would massively improve the floor and ceiling of their defense, as well as their overall record.

Cons

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Although the Raiders are a preferred destination for Vea, they aren't the only ones. He's also expressed interest in top-tier contenders like the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Chargers.

I can't imagine Vea would want to be traded from the Buccaneers to a team in the midst of a rebuild, so the only way I can see this trade going through is if the Raiders promise him a lucrative contract extension once he lands in Las Vegas.

KLINT KUBIAK | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

Another way I can see this trade going the Raiders' way is if they overpay for him by using a first-round pick to acquire Vea. Either way, the Raiders would be overpaying for a player who does increase their floor, but the Raiders shouldn't be so quick to push all their chips to the middle of the table.

They are not a Vea trade away from winning a Super Bowl, and even with him on the team, the farthest I can see them in the playoffs is the second round. I believe they should see Fernando Mendoza as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL before making a trade like this and leveraging their future on a defensive player who's still good, but isn't gonna move the needle for them right now.