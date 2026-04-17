Ranking the 25 Best NFL Draft Fits for Raiders

After years of instability at the position, the Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Mendoza will sit behind recently signed quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Raiders will have nine more picks after Mendoza.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiders Outlook

The Raiders have gathered an improved set of coaches from what they have had as of late. They followed their coaching hires with solid free-agent moves that filled glaring holes at the heart of their offense and defense. Still, the Raiders' bottom-tier roster needs to add more talent.

Raiders general manager John Spytek knows Las Vegas ' roster desperately needs help at multiple positions. As the Raiders prepare to add at least 10 more players to their roster next week, Spytek noted that the front office will be guided by selecting the best player available.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It'll be who the best players are. And if we're doing the math right now, we've got 66 players on the roster and 10 picks, so we'll have 15 undrafted free agents right now, and our scouting department is going to do a great job of finding the right guys at the right positions, and guys that will compete and are about the right things and have a chance to make the roster and contribute," Spytek said at the team's pre-draft press conference.

The Raiders have so many roster needs that making needs their main priority when drafting would be a mistake. Needs can change at any moment, so making a decision based on a temporary circumstance would be a mistake. Las Vegas' roster needs talent, regardless of position.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders will continue to try to find the most talented players they can, based on their needs, not the other way around. Las Vegas' front office hopes to turn things around quickly, and its ability to assemble a solid roster capable of consistently competing at a high level will hinge on this.

Spytek explained that the front office will have all hands on deck as they look to produce a respectable draft class this offseason. Las Vegas must hit on multiple picks in this draft, as the jury is still out on last season's draft haul. This is a vital draft for Spytek and the Raiders front office.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Super collaborative, but I think we all know each other pretty well too, and Starkey [Brian Stark] and [Mark] Thewes and B [Brandon] Hunt and those guys, they know when to say something, and they know when everything's in order," Spytek said.

"I think the biggest thing is just to have a calm environment. I think we've all seen movies where it's chaotic and all that, and I wouldn't function well in that, but when you're prepared and you know what you want and you trust your process, I think it's pretty easy to run that route."

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Below are 25 of the best fits for the Raiders in the draft, in no particular order.

Top 25 Best Draft Fits for the Raiders

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Gracen Halton, OL Oklahoma

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty is selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the number six pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Keionte Scott, S, Miami

Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

Caleb Tiernan, OL, Northwestern

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Kage Casey, OL, Boise State

Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Carver Willis, OL, Washington

Julian Neal, DB, Arkansas

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images