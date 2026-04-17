Ranking the 25 Best NFL Draft Fits for Raiders
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After years of instability at the position, the Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Mendoza will sit behind recently signed quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Raiders will have nine more picks after Mendoza.
Raiders Outlook
The Raiders have gathered an improved set of coaches from what they have had as of late. They followed their coaching hires with solid free-agent moves that filled glaring holes at the heart of their offense and defense. Still, the Raiders' bottom-tier roster needs to add more talent.
Raiders general manager John Spytek knows Las Vegas' roster desperately needs help at multiple positions. As the Raiders prepare to add at least 10 more players to their roster next week, Spytek noted that the front office will be guided by selecting the best player available.
“It'll be who the best players are. And if we're doing the math right now, we've got 66 players on the roster and 10 picks, so we'll have 15 undrafted free agents right now, and our scouting department is going to do a great job of finding the right guys at the right positions, and guys that will compete and are about the right things and have a chance to make the roster and contribute," Spytek said at the team's pre-draft press conference.
The Raiders have so many roster needs that making needs their main priority when drafting would be a mistake. Needs can change at any moment, so making a decision based on a temporary circumstance would be a mistake. Las Vegas' roster needs talent, regardless of position.
The Raiders will continue to try to find the most talented players they can, based on their needs, not the other way around. Las Vegas' front office hopes to turn things around quickly, and its ability to assemble a solid roster capable of consistently competing at a high level will hinge on this.
Spytek explained that the front office will have all hands on deck as they look to produce a respectable draft class this offseason. Las Vegas must hit on multiple picks in this draft, as the jury is still out on last season's draft haul. This is a vital draft for Spytek and the Raiders front office.
"Super collaborative, but I think we all know each other pretty well too, and Starkey [Brian Stark] and [Mark] Thewes and B [Brandon] Hunt and those guys, they know when to say something, and they know when everything's in order," Spytek said.
"I think the biggest thing is just to have a calm environment. I think we've all seen movies where it's chaotic and all that, and I wouldn't function well in that, but when you're prepared and you know what you want and you trust your process, I think it's pretty easy to run that route."
Below are 25 of the best fits for the Raiders in the draft, in no particular order.
Top 25 Best Draft Fits for the Raiders
- Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
- Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
- Gracen Halton, OL Oklahoma
- Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
- Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
- Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana
- Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
- Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
- Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
- Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
- D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
- Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
- CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
- Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
- Keionte Scott, S, Miami
- Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
- Caleb Tiernan, OL, Northwestern
- Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
- Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
- Kage Casey, OL, Boise State
- Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
- Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
- Carver Willis, OL, Washington
- Julian Neal, DB, Arkansas
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant