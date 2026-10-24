Raiders vs. Rams: 5 Key Players To Watch

Week 7 is here, and this game could determine the fate of both franchises for the rest of the season. The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams go toe-to-toe on Sunday afternoon in a game many saw as a gimme for the supposed "superteam" that is the Rams.

Las Vegas has lost three straight games while Los Angeles is battling injuries to key starters and special teams miscues. Both teams are in a must-win situation as their regular-season futures hang in the balance. The Raiders will need some help to secure a big win over the Rams in what could be an exciting game at Allegiant Stadium.

Here are five players on the Raiders roster to watch in this weekend's crucial matchup.

Caleb Rogers, Right Guard

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with guard Caleb Rogers (76) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if he has just come out of retirement, Aaron Donald is still a handful for opposing offensive linemen. He is consistently doubled and tripled teamed, which is why the production isn't as high as many were expecting. Yet the Raiders could be the team that leaves their guards on an island, and Caleb Rogers must be ready for the challenge.

Making his second start of the season, Rogers had an impressive day against the Buffalo Bills' defensive front last week. He hasn't shown anything that would warrant a move back to the bench anytime soon, but the former Texas Tech standout could earn a lot of trust from head coach Klint Kubiak if he slows down Donald.

Quay Walker, Linebacker

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) exchanges jerseys with Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) on the field after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think if there is a game where the Raiders need Quay Walker to look like a star, it's this one. The former Green Bay Packer has been playing his best football as a versatile WILL linebacker who can rush the passer, set the edge, fit the run off the ball, and run the flag pole in the middle of the field.

Against an offense with the third-best run success rate (48.6%), according to Next Gen Stats , Walker has a chance to be a disruptor in the backfield while closing off the middle of the field in coverage against the Rams' heavy usage of 13 personnel (three tight ends).

Tonka Hemingway, Defensive Tackle

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) reacts in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saintsat Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing last week's game with a concussion, Tonka Hemingway returns to the lineup with no injury designation for this weekend. The Raiders are in desperate need of his explosiveness and penetration skills at the line of scrimmage, as he has emerged as arguably their best defensive tackle. Hemingway faces a tough matchup against a great Rams interior offensive line and will be entrusted to be the difference-maker in the middle of the defensive front.

Dylan Laube and Malik Benson, Returns Specialists

The Rams' special teams have been the Achilles' heel of their season, and nothing seems to be getting any better. They lack discipline on punt and kickoff coverage and have allowed some serious returns. This is an opportunity for the Raiders to have a great day on special teams and utilize the speed and quickness of both Laube and Benson, so look for this duo to create some big plays.