Ranking the Raiders' Best 2026 Players: No. 26

On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders are already an improved team. After hiring Klint Kubiak as their next head coach, the Raiders wasted no time making as many quality roster moves as possible. Las Vegas is working through one of its most productive offseasons in recent memory.

The Raiders' roster was in desperate need of additional talent following the 2025 season. A 3-14 campaign that followed the 2024 Raiders' 4-13 campaign removed any potential doubt that the Raiders need a full rebuild. It is undoubtedly underway as training camp approaches.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Raiders' Depth Upgrade

The Raiders had plenty of issues on their coaching staff and roster that needed to be addressed entering the offseason. Few issues were more pressing than their lack of depth at several positions on both sides of the ball. Las Vegas used the draft and free agency to thoroughly address the matter.

Aside from the additions the Raiders made to their coaching staff, offensive line, and quarterback room, one position group needs more attention than others. Las Vegas has had an eventful offseason filled with moves that make sense on many levels.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders are looking to build a new normal that includes a better all-around team and more wins. Las Vegas has made plenty of roster additions and subtractions this offseason, changing the core of the roster.

Over the next few weeks, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. Please note that there will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Ranking the Raiders: No. 26, LB Cody Lindenberg

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders handed offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum a record contract, but made arguably their biggest investments in the linebacker position. Las Vegas needed a thorough overhaul of the position. Adding Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean quickly revamped the position group.

Yet, Dean's ability to stay healthy has been a question that has followed him since he was drafted into the league. His absence from Organized Team Activities and mandatory minicamp has given the Raiders a chance to prepare for Dean's potential absence this season for any reason.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders eliminated the starting linebacker position as a need. However, the lack of depth in their linebacker group was glaring last season. There was a significant drop off between the starters and the reserves. A drop-off is expected, but not as bad as it was for the Raiders' case last season.

They quietly made an addition last season that could significantly benefit them this year by drafting Cody Lindenberg in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. Like most seventh-round picks, Lindenberg spent much of his rookie season on the bench. There are few stats to speak of.

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) looks at the scoreboard from the bench against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, Lindenberg is ranked 26th on this list, as OTAs made it clear that he could very well see significant playing time this season. At one point or another, the Raiders will likely have to lean on Lindenberg. In conjunction with the rest of the Raiders' defense, he may do well.

Only so much can be assessed about football players practicing in shorts. Yet, logistically, Lindenberg has a massive opportunity in front of him. He also has the skill set to compete and the supporting cast to help compensate for any deficiencies the former seventh-round pick may have on the field.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders added talent to nearly every position group on the roster. On defense, wholesale changes were made across the board. All of these additions have helped alleviate what was once a mass dropoff in talent between the Raiders' starting and reserve linebackers last season.

This should all make life easier for Lindenberg, should he be called into action this upcoming season. At this point, it feels inevitable that he will do so. Walker, the veteran linebacker who will help bring Lindenberg and the Raiders' defense along in Dean's absence, shared his thoughts on Lindenberg

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) exits the field after the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"Honestly, man, Cody [Lindenberg] is a guy who's tremendously smart, knows everything, knows what everybody's supposed to be doing, and stuff like that. It's certain things that I feel like I can help him with, as in being off the quarterback,” Walker said following mandatory minicamp.

“Whatever it may be, just any little thing, so any advice I can give him, I try to just give it to him, and he's like a sponge, he soaks up anything I give to him, he don't feel any type of way, I don't try to be on him as much, I still allow him to be himself, but if I can help in any way, I just try to do that, and he always listens to me. Shoutout to Cody."

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Luckily for the Raiders, they have had time to work with Lindenberg, allowing him to gradually grow with a defense already implementing a slew of changes. This is a much better approach than throwing him in unexpectedly during the offseason.

Like the rest of the new-look Raiders that are learning a new coach and new scheme, Lindenberg has been hard at work learning as much as he can, as fast as he can. Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard recently explained the process he and the Raiders coaching staff have implemented.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Yeah, you rely on conceptually the concepts that have started to build here, things you like, things that you trust, things that you know very well. Then you understand why you would call that, you understand the weaknesses of how that would be attacked, and you have the confidence to install it to all 11 guys,” Leonard said.

“So, you know all the stops I've been at and picking and choosing and making sure it fits all together, especially from a terminology standpoint. And the coaches are the first litmus test for that, like if they can get it, we can coach it. It's one thing to understand it in the meeting, but can we actually coach this and get it executed?"