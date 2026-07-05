Ranking the Raiders' Best 2026 Players: No. 18

The Las Vegas Raiders used free agency and the NFL Draft to assemble the best roster it has had in at least the past three seasons, if not longer. As training camp continues to creep closer, the Raiders continue to prepare for the start of what will be an intriguing season.

There is no shortage of noteworthy things set to happen at training camp later this month. Yet none is more important than the foundation that Las Vegas' new coaching staff is laying on both sides of the ball. Several new coaches, players, and schemes must gel together on the field , not just on paper.

Offensive Raiders

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders' front office did its job this offseason, adding talent across the board to a roster in desperate need. There is not much more that general manager John Spytek and the rest of the front office could have done this offseason to improve the roster.

Las Vegas has lost nearly 30 games over the past two seasons, primarily due to a lack of talent and coaching. This offseason, they appear to have improved significantly in both areas.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Over the next few weeks, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. There will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Ranking the Raiders: No. 18, WR Jalen Nailor

John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

One of Las Vegas' most significant weaknesses over the past three seasons, but especially last season, was the lack of depth at the wide receiver position. In the past two seasons, the Raiders' best wide receivers, Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers, requested trades.

Both players would eventually be traded. Yet, the fact that the Raiders had spent significant time centering their offense and wide receiving corps around the concept of a No. 1 wide receiver left the cupboard bare at the position following those trades.

Jalen Nailor | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

It seems unlikely that those trades did not, on some level, factor into the Raiders' decision to approach the position group differently this offseason. Of course, Klint Kubiak's offense is predicated on having as many legitimate receiving threats as possible, but those trades affected their approach.

Most notably, the Raiders signed veteran wide receiver Jalen Nailor earlier this offseason in their most significant set of moves of the offseason. Statistically, Nailor's addition may not seem like much, but it undoubtedly is. Nailor is unquestionably one of the best players on the Raiders' roster.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nailor gives the Raiders just what they need at wide receiver heading into the 2026 season. He can fit into Kubiak's offense in several ways. He will give the Raiders a wide receiver asset that is unlikely to be what they have had at the position in recent years.

Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff both made it clear they wanted to use multiple wide receivers in various ways to keep the offense as versatile as possible under Kubiak. Offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko explained how the Raiders are handling things on offense.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think we're going to get the best 11 on the field whenever we can. That's what we're using OTAs for, the way that we can utilize these guys to the best of their abilities. Learning ourselves, learning our personnel is something that we're doing right now,” Janocko said.

“What are the guys' route trees? What do they do well in the run game? How are they helping in protection? All that stuff. So, it may be not one thing in particular, as far as lining one guy up one place, but just learning the guys right now and how to maximize their ability."

Tre Tucker | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Training camp will be the Raiders' best chance to make significant improvements this offseason. They have assembled the talent, but they will spend the next few weeks doing what they can to put it all together on the field. Finding cohesion among their wide receivers is a top priority.

Nailor's skill set will allow Kubiak and the Raiders' offense to maximize the talent of Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and others. The presence of Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ashton Jeanty, and an improved coaching staff should only open things up more for Nailor and the other receivers.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By itself, the addition of Nailor may be easy to overlook. Even during the season, Nailor may not be a 1,000-yard receiver, but the Raiders do not need him to be. Ideally, Nailor should allow the Raiders to spread the ball around evenly, making them less predictable and harder to stop.

For years, it was no secret which wide receiver the Raiders wanted to get the ball to on Sunday. Moving forward, the Raiders should be able to use any of their pass-catching options at receiver, tight end, and running back to attack defenses in ways they have been unable to for years.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In theory, it should be difficult for opposing defenses to key in on one of the Raiders' wide receivers moving forward. This should help Las Vegas move the ball and score more points. Nailor is an X-factor for Kubiak and the Raiders. He will be a pleasant surprise for Las Vegas.

How Nailor impacts the Raiders will be one of the most notable aspects of the 2026 season, as he will impact them in ways that do and do not show up on a stat sheet. Las Vegas' front office undoubtedly understands this, which is why they gave him the contract they did despite a lack of stats.

Jul 28, 2025; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) takes part in drills during the teams training camp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nailor was hidden behind Justin Jefferson. In Las Vegas, he will step into his own. It remains to be seen what that will amount to with the Raiders, but it seems inevitable that it will positively impact them on offense. Las Vegas addressed many needs this offseason. Their wide receiver room was one of them.

Las Vegas has had a solid offseason. They have improved significantly across the board. Although they plan to handle the receiver position by committee, they need Nailor to produce when called upon. As of now, it is fair to believe he will.