How Raiders' Kubiak Is Handling Uncertain Group

Many want the Las Vegas Raiders to make another move at the wide receiver position. However, I think they are going to stay put because they believe in the players they have in that room, and that is going to be clear as they go into training camp.

The Raiders still have time to make a move, but all the time that has passed shows that they are leaning the other way. With the new coaching staff that is being led by Klint Kubiak , they have seen what this room could do, and they are going to trust them.

Raiders Are Staying With Young Core at Wide Receiver

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jack Bech | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders have young receivers, but they all have talent that has yet to be seen. Kubiak is going to bring the best out of them, and if that means putting them out there, that is what he is going to do. He has to find out what he has in these wide receivers before he makes any decisions on what he wants the offense to look like in terms of the weapons.

You cannot just make a move, then the young player that you had has a good game, and now you cannot play him because you made the move. Right now, the Raiders are going to lean on Tre Tucker , who has been with the Raiders the longest.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

They also brought in Jalen Nailor, who has a chance to show why he could be the No. 1 receiver for this team. The Silver and Black also have second-year receivers in Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton, who did not get to show what they can do in their rookie year.

They're going to force the team to make a move or stay with them, because right now they have big question marks above their heads.

Raiders Young Receivers Make Good Impression on New Staff

Las Vegas Raiders Dont'e Thornton | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

They are going to get that chance this season, and by the way it looks, they are making a great impression so far with the new coaching staff. No matter what, this team is going to get the most out of their receivers because of the coaching staff that has been put together.

Having that kind of coaching backing up these young receivers is a huge asset for the Raiders. This group is poised to show immediate improvement on the field, and I can't wait to see how their 2026 production will play out.