Ranking the Raiders' Best 2026 Players: No. 19

The Las Vegas Raiders still have plenty of questions to answer as training camp approaches later this month. As it stands, they have done all they could have reasonably done this offseason to improve the collection of talent they put onto the field.

Yet, the bulk of their offseason work will be done in training camp. Las Vegas has improved from top to bottom, but how their offseason moves will pan out on the field remains arguably the most pressing question facing Klint Kubiak and a new-look Raiders team.

Versatile Raiders

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Along with how their new pieces will work together on the field as a whole, many eyes will be on Las Vegas' secondary. After addressing their group of quarterbacks, linebackers, and offensive linemen, the Raiders' defensive backfield's development is near the top of the list of concerns.

To be clear, it is a concern. The Raiders have needed help in their defensive backfield for years now. Las Vegas used nearly half of its 10 draft picks this offseason on defensive backs. This, after selecting cornerback Darien Porter with a third-round pick last offseason.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders have drafted at least one defensive back in seven of the past eight drafts. Through multiple general managers and head coaches, the defensive backfield has long been a concern. Many experts expected them to use the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 draft on a cornerback.

Over the next few weeks, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. There will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Ranking the Raiders: No. 19, DB Taron Johnson

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

To further explain how much the unit has been a concern for the Raiders, Porter was added last season, and the rookie defensive backs drafted earlier this offseason were joined by Eric Stokes and Jeremy Chinn. These moves further confirmed their concern about the position group.

Then, the Raiders quietly traded for cornerback Taron Johnson earlier this offseason, again confirming the front office's awareness of their needs at the position. Signing Johnson was not a splash move, yet it will quickly pay off for a relatively young defensive backfield.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders will do nearly everything by committee this season. This is especially true of their defensive backfield. Individually, the addition of Johnson may not seem significant. However, when paired with the other moves the Raiders have made, Johnson's addition is huge.

Johnson had a late start with the Raiders, but he has already begun making an impact. Time will tell how much impact that will have in the long run, yet it was not hard to see how the addition would help an overall disappointing unit. Jeremy Chinn explained what he has seen from Johnson.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“He's somebody who's been playing this game for a while. I think this is year nine for him, so I mean, when you get to that point, technique has carried you a long way,” Chinn said following Organized Team Activities.

“I know that's something that he takes a lot of pride in, and not even necessarily just technique, but just his willingness to want to learn this defense, even like when he wasn't here and stuff. That's something I respect and appreciate a lot."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Johnson is just the type of presence the Raiders needed to add to their defensive backfield. Las Vegas will pride itself on its ability to run multiple defenses against the explosive offenses it faces in 2026 and beyond. Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard has made no secret about it.

Las Vegas' goal on defense this season is to be the opposite of what they have been in recent years. As bad as things have been on offense recently, and as much as that has hurt the Raiders' defense, the unit has been unable to help itself either, failing to force stops or turnovers.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Johnson, in addition to Leonard, a new defensive scheme, and the additional talent Las Vegas added on defense this season, should lead to positive results for the unit. Johnson should give the Raiders a dependable option in the secondary, raising the unit's floor overall.

Johnson will quietly be a player who helps the Raiders play the type of defense Leonard wants to play moving forward. This is a different Raiders team on paper. However, actually improving the unit on the field is a different story. Leonard knows just what he wants from the unit.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“I'm a little crazy. I would like them to play fast, even at the cost of a mental error. I don't like to see hesitation on the field, so even if you're unsure, make a decision and go, and let us coach. Let us do our job, but I don't want any slow blinkers out there,” Leonard said.

“So, still going into how we play box, how we attack the ball, how we run to the ball. Can't take it away if you don't run to the ball, like, and just staying with that mindset and instilling confidence in them that they can play that way, that they have the freedom from me. Like, I don't care about a bust over that. It's not the difference of winning and losing to me.”

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Much of the Raiders' struggles on defense over the past few seasons has stemmed largely from a lack of talent. Las Vegas still has a long way to go to fully turn its roster around, yet the talent it added this offseason is significantly better than what it has had in recent seasons.

Johnson will play a sizeable role in helping the Raiders be as versatile as possible in their playcalling and defensive schemes moving forward. Las Vegas has done the work roster-wise this offseason. Training camp will give them the best chance yet to make significant progress on the field.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

As the 2026 regular season approaches, how Johnson and the rest of the new pieces the Raiders added this offseason mesh together will be the story of the next few months.