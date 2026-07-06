Ranking the Raiders' Top 30 2026 Players: No. 17

After an offseason defined by sweeping changes, the Las Vegas Raiders will start anew this season. Las Vegas has revamped its roster on both sides of the ball, with special attention being paid to the offense. Most would agree that the Raiders have improved.

Yet, for all the new pieces the Raiders added this season, part of their rebuilding process will depend on several key players who remain from recent seasons. Many of those players have yet to reach their maximum potential, but are now in a position to do so moving forward.

Raiders' New Plan

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the next few weeks, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. There will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Ranking the Raiders: No. 18, WR Tre Tucker

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) rushes against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few players on the Raiders' roster have been as negatively impacted by Las Vegas' instability at head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterback as Tre Tucker. Coincidentally, several other players who fall into that category with Tucker were drafted alongside him in the 2023 draft.

That instability has also affected the Raiders' offensive line and wide receiver group, yet Tucker has continued to prove his value and long-term potential in the right situation. As he enters his fourth season, he will do so with his fourth head coach. Tucker prefers to look on the bright side.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I've been blessed to be able to learn. Obviously, you don't want to have multiple different offensive coordinators; you can't play in the same system, but you can't look at the negatives. The positives, I was able to learn different schemes, different terminology, different things, just seeing different things in a different way,” Tucker said early this offseason.

“I think that's helped me now because a lot of things we're doing, I mean, the NFL is the NFL, everybody runs the same plays, they just call it different, so you know the coaching points, and you get to learn more. So, I think it's been great for me to learn multiple different offenses, and just to continue to keep improving."

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza will mark the seventh and eighth starting quarterbacks, respectively, that Tucker has played with in less than four full seasons in the league. Even with all the adversity Las Vegas' offense has faced recently, Tucker has shown flashes of brilliance.

As Las Vegas looks to rebuild , there should be a spot for Tucker, as it appears he excels in many areas that head coach Klint Kubiak likes from his receivers. The Raiders have seen a few changes during Tucker's time in Las Vegas, but he has used them to become a better football player.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) stops Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I mean, honestly, you just learn how to adapt. I think for us, for me in particular, I've been able to have the strength staff and their training staff here all four of my years, and they've been great,” Tucker said.

“So, to have those guys to be here in the offseason to train with A.J. [Neibel] and his staff and Chris [Cortez] and AG [Alex Guerrero] and all those people, like it's been awesome to have that. For me, like I said, it's a 365-day thing for me, so I'm always working to get better, and this NFL, things change every week, so just being able to adapt."

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is well known that all Tucker needs is the right players and coaches around him to succeed. Wide receiver is a position that is essentially dependent on its supporting cast. That is one of the most unique things about the position.

If the offensive coaching is poor, the offensive line allows the most sacks in the league, and the quarterback leads the league in interceptions, while the offense rushes for the fewest yards in the National Football League, it is hard for any wide receiver to be successful.

Jul 26, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) runs a drill during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kubiak noticed Tucker early this offseason, ahead of offseason workouts. Then, in Organized Team Activities and mandatory minicamp, it became even more apparent that Kubiak meant exactly what he said.

"I mean, one guy that sticks out is watching Tre Tucker play football. He's kind of everything that we're about, the way that his play style, how good of a teammate that he is. He's one of those guys like Maxx [Crosby]," Kubiak said.

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time will tell what Tucker will become under Kubiak and the new offensive scheme of offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko. However, it is no secret that Tucker will be an important piece of the Raiders' offense in 2026 and has the potential to remain so beyond 2026 as well.

Tucker has been brewing for several seasons now, ranking near the top of the league in multiple statistical categories for his position group for about the first half of last season. Tucker still has room to grow, but has shown growth every offseason, including this one.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders are depending on Tucker and others to take the next step in their progression. Kubiak's offense is largely built on versatility at the wide receiver position. As Las Vegas aims to address the position with several players, Tucker is arguably the best among them.

Las Vegas' front office has improved the supporting cast around Tucker. Just as he was one of the most impacted by the team's instability at several positions before this offseason, he should be one of the biggest beneficiaries of their offseason moves.

Sep 22, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have a long way to go. As of now, it is fair to believe Tucker can help them get to the other side of the rebuild they are in. We have seen Tucker's talent flash in situations that were less-than-ideal for any wide receiver, and most players, regardless of position.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see Tucker under what is, at the very least, the most proven collection of offensive coaches he has played with since he was drafted. He will also be playing with the best quarterbacks he has had. For Tucker, it is all there for the taking.