How Kirk Cousins’ History With Klint Kubiak Benefits Raiders' Offense

One of the biggest reasons why the Las Vegas Raiders went after veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason was because of his familiarity with head coach Klint Kubiak. Kubiak and Cousins know each other well from their days together with the Minnesota Vikings.

During Cousins' time with the Vikings, Kubiak was a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. Kubiak had a huge say in bringing in Cousins, and it was a move that made a lot of sense. Kubiak is going to enter his first season as a head coach, and having a veteran quarterback on the field like Cousins is going to benefit this team.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

At this point in his career, having Cousins out on the field is like having another coach out there. It is not an easy offense for any quarterback to pick up, but Cousins knows what to expect. Cousins is a proven quarterback in this league, and going into a situation where a rebuilding team needs him the most is great for both sides.

Kirk Cousins Is Looking to Give Everything to the Raiders in 2026

Kirk Cousins answers questions from the media during the Kirk Cousins Football Camp on Wednesday, June 24. | Adam Vander Kooy/Holland Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cousins is also here to mentor his teammate, Fernando Mendoza . Any questions that Mendoza has about this offense, Cousins could answer based on the way he knows how it works. That is a great thing to have in that quarterback room because Mendoza will be taking over after Cousins.

A great leader and teammate with his time in this league will make the Raiders a better team starting next season. He brings a lot to a franchise that needs a quarterback like him under center.

Cousins Knowing Kubiak

Cousins has a good relationship with Kubiak. They are going to figure things out together, for this offense could show they are a good one next season. It goes a long way, and Kubiak has someone he trusts running the show.

"I was with Klint [Kubiak] for two years as my quarterbacks coach and a third year as my offensive coordinator. Then, we were apart for four seasons, and now getting back with him as a head coach," said Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"He is the same guy he has always been. He loves football. He is a very hard worker, very humble. He's got a great way about him. He is serious. There is not a lot of time for foolery ... It starts with him as a head coach."