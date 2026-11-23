The Las Vegas Raiders nearly erased a 17-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday. It would've been the team's largest comeback win since 2000. Instead, the Broncos held on to win their sixth straight game this season and their fifth straight against the Raiders.

Below are the grades for each of Las Vegas' position groups following Sunday's loss.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks on against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

I am convinced that if Mendoza entered Week 11 with more starts under his belt, they would have beaten Denver. With more meaningful game experience with his teammates, Mendoza would have completed several of the critical throws he missed in his first road start.

The pick-six at the end hurt, but I feel that was the culmination of a rookie quarterback and an offense working so hard to climb out of a 17-0 hole that it finally caught up with them. That is why getting the offense going earlier in games is so critical in general, but is especially so for Las Vegas.

It would help take the load off the Raiders on the back end. One extra score earlier in the game, even a field goal, would have taken pressure off Mendoza on the final drive and maybe the interception does not happen.

Grade: B-

Running Back

The Raiders entered Week 11 with the second-fewest rushing yards in the league. They had 707 rushing yards in the 10 games before Sunday. They ran for 143 on Sunday against the Broncos. Both Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington made impactful plays on Sunday.

Jeanty added to his already impressive receiving totals, which ranked among the top of the league among running backs entering Week 11. His 90 receiving yards, which included a 68-yard touchdown catch, kept the Broncos honest and off balance for most of the day.

Mendoza's handful of runs helped as well. This was the kind of performance on the ground that the Raiders' offensive line and running backs needed against a solid team.

Grade: B+

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) warms up before the game Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward has made an impact on special teams.

Grade: B

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) receives the snap in shotgun formation against the Denver Broncos defense during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line

The stats will show the sacks that Denver registered, but many of those were because Mendoza held the ball too long. He was holding the ball long because he didn't have many options on those given plays, but the fact that he could hold the ball too long meant he had the blocking to do so.

Most of the sacks were on the rookie quarterback, and Las Vegas had arguably its best game on the ground this season, regardless of stats, because the offensive line played well overall in Week 11.

Grade: B

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) celebrates with tight end Michael Mayer (87) after catching a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Las Vegas undoubtedly missed Brock Bowers, but Ian Thomas' touchdown further confirmed that they have arguably the best group of tight ends in the league. Still, Thomas and Michael Mayer could improve at blocking.

Grade: B+

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warms up before the game Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver

Mendoza's timing with his receivers is something they could have had by now if he had started sooner. Still, Jack Bech had an impressive performance, nearly registering 100 receiving yards while making several tough catches.

Mendoza can work with Bech, Tre Tucker, and Jalen Nailor; he just needs more time with them in games to work on their timing. There is a reason Mendoza and the offense started to get on a roll. The timing quickly improved in real time on Sunday.

Grade: C+

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) walks off the field with an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line

Given the numerous injuries Las Vegas' interior defensive line had entering the game, and the injuries they suffered in the game, the defensive line played admirably. It was actually shocking to see so many of Las Vegas' interior defensive linemen get hurt on Sunday.

However, that may be just what the front office needed to realize just how big an issue the interior defensive line has become. The unit forced multiple critical stops on Sunday. They have some pieces to work with, but they need more.

Overall, Las Vegas' defense had a solid outing.

Grade: B

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) greets Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) on the field after a game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers

Quay Walker showed improvement on Sunday. He played well against the run and pass.

He and Nakobe Dean showed what they can do when the defensive backfield and defensive line do their job. The Broncos' success running the ball in the second half should confirm how badly Las Vegas needs interior defensive linemen who can help keep Dean and Walker clean.

Las Vegas' failure to adequately address their defensive line and defensive backfield this offseason would be a disservice to the investments they have made at linebacker.

Grade: B+

Defensive Backfield

For the second week in a row, Las Vegas' defensive backfield limited the big plays through the air. They did a better job in Week 11 than they did in Week 10, proving that when they eliminate the big plays and Las Vegas' offense sustains drives, they can remain competitive for four quarters.

The Raiders' defensive backfield has now stacked two productive games together. They made their mistakes, but they weren't game-changing mistakes, which is progress. Las Vegas' young defensive backfield took a step in the right direction on Sunday.

Grade: B

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) prepares to kick a twenty-eight-yard field goal held by punter AJ Cole (6) against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams

Las Vegas had an early punt that was blocked deep in their own territory, which got the Broncos started. The unit also allowed one of AJ Cole's punts to be tipped shortly before halftime. Those two plays were vital in the loss.

Still, on punts that were not impacted, Cole was effective, as he usually is. He flipped the field a couple of times on Sunday. Cole is elite, and Matt Gay had another solid outing.

Grade: C+