Why Raiders' Rookies Can Make Big Impact in Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders approached the 2026 NFL Draft with the thought that this class would be foundational for the team's future. Adding their future franchise quarterback and several starters, the Raiders found several players who will be important in the years to come.

Those players will hit the practice field with the pads on this week. With so many starting roles and rotational snaps up for grabs, we should see lots of impact from this Raiders rookie class. While training camp buzz is often just that, it could also be an indication of something more.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Here's why this Raiders rookie class can make noise during training camp.

The Raiders Rookie Class

Treydan Stukes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Las Vegas' No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, is in a quasi-quarterback competition with Kirk Cousins, but a more likely plan is that Cousins starts the year, paving the way for Mendoza to eventually take over long-term.

We should see a healthy dose of Mendoza, as the team will want him to get meaningful reps during practices and in preseason games. He is entering a different offensive scheme, so he will need reps to get comfortable.

Aidan O'Connell, Fernando Mendoza-2 | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

All eyes will be on Mendoza when he takes first-team reps, and any big-time throw or explosive play he makes will have fans buzzing.

Defensive Players Fighting for Starting Jobs

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders added several defensive backs during April's draft, and with so many jobs available, we could see lots of competition, especially with players like Treydan Stukes , Jermod McCoy , and Hezekiah Masses able to play early.

Stukes could supplant Jeremy Chinn or Isaiah Pola-Mao , who did not have a particularly good season. McCoy may battle Darien Porter for a starting job if his knee injuries aren't a concern, and Raiders coaches say they don't appear to be.

Treydan Stukes | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Masses was reportedly working with the first team during minicamp, according to ESPN. If that carries over during training camp, Masses' ball-hawking abilities could give him an inside track to earning snaps earlier than expected.

Offensive Line Competition

Trey Zuhn lll-2 | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The offensive line doesn't get paid much attention during training camp, but fans should pay attention to where third-round rookie Trey Zuhn III ends up. Zuhn is a versatile lineman who played center and tackle at Texas A&M, but the Raiders' plan for him is at guard.

If he needs to fill in somewhere else, though, the Raiders should be happy to move him. There will be lots of competition throughout training camp, and with so many rookies ready to play, we could see a youth movement.