Raiders vs. Saints: Week 3 Live Game Thread

New Orleans, LA. -- The Las Vegas Raiders look to start the season 3-0 as they travel south to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Both teams are coming off surprising Week 2 wins and enter Week 3 aiming to build on that success.

Las Vegas' Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers showed a side to the Raiders they had not shown in years. Despite their lack of success running the ball, Las Vegas stuck with it and drained valuable time off the clock. Las Vegas controlled the game and forced the Chargers' hand.

Las Vegas' upcoming schedule is set to get much more difficult following Sunday's game against the Saints. The Raiders must keep trying to get ahead of one of the league's most challenging schedules this season.

Ahead of the team's Week 4 matchup against the Saints, Raiders veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins noted that Las Vegas' growing offense is starting to come together.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I do think there's confidence. I'll always say that I go where my reads take me, and I've certainly missed reads where maybe the ball should have gone to someone else. But for the most part, I just go where I feel the defense is telling me to put the football,” Cousins said earlier this week.

“Coaches I think always do a good job of formation-ing where they want the football to go, if you will. I just play it out true and honest the best I can. In some games, that's led to certain players getting a lot of touches, but it's never really conscious by me."

The Raiders' offense is still a work in progress. Cousins noted how much of that work comes from preparation during the week. However, as Las Vegas showed during the preseason, they tend to make significant progress as a unit following a game.

“I think that's a big part of NFL football is not just the game plan. First of all, the system that you install in the spring and in camp, but then the game plan week to week, and then the in-game plan, if you will, through over four quarters. So, there's a lot of schematics that take place,” Cousins said.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) greets Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints are sure to give the Raiders another hard-fought game on Sunday. It will be interesting to see how Klint Kubiak's Raiders respond to their first true road game together.

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread during the contest.