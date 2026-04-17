Second Most Important Position for Raiders in Draft

We all know what the Raiders' most important position is that they are going after in the 2026 NFL Draft. It is no secret that the quarterback position is the most important. Now, we take a look at the second most important position and need for the Silver and Black in this year's draft.

The Raiders will have early-round picks after the first round. That is where the real draft starts for Las Vegas and where they want to be good because they are looking to build for the future, and those picks could help now as well.

Las Vegas Raiders DL Coach Rob Leonard from Mandatory Mini-Cam | Noah Scott Fahey, Sports Illustrated

Raiders Need To Add Defensive Tackle Early in the 2026 NFL Draft

The Raiders had a lot of different moving pieces this offseason, from players, coaches, and personnel. One of the biggest ones was getting a new defensive coordinator in Rob Leonard . Leonard has been around the team for the last few years, and it is great to see him finally get his shot at a coordinator position. He is one of the few who know how this defense plays and what they need to be at their best. Leonard wants to prove the Raiders made the right choice.

Leonard is moving the defense into a 3-4 base defense. That is one change he knows will make the Raiders better. In his defense, we need and want a defensive tackle, or in this case, a nose tackle, that is going to dominate. The Raiders have a few in the building that will battle it out for that spot. One is Adam Butler , who has been a good fit for the Raiders over the last few seasons. The other is a young talent who showed what he can do late last season in JJ Pegues.

Jun 11, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Plenty of Opportunities

With that being said, the Raiders' second-most-important need in the 2026 NFL Draft is a defensive tackle. The Raiders need to make sure they have the right guy for the future, and this class has a few good ones. They could do the same thing that they will be doing with the quarterback position. And have the rookie come in, learn the system, and learn from a great veteran like Butler. That is why the Raiders could go with that position.

Now, it will be up to the Raiders whether they address that position in the second or third round. These prospects are going to go late in the first or early in the second. The Raiders need to get them as soon as they can.

Raiders defensive back Greedy Vance (41) and defensive lineman JJ Pegues (92) celebrate a sack on Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune (15) during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 23, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images