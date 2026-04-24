Spytek, Raiders Add Their QB of the Future, Select Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason plans of making progress on one of the league's worst rosters have been a multifaceted approach. Before fixing the roster, Las Vegas needed to fix its coaching staff. By hiring Klint Kubiak, the Raiders have a head coach who has proven himself in today's league.

Kubiak quickly filled out his coaching staff, and the Raiders followed that up with a strong haul early in free agency. However, just as much as Kubiak's arrival and their new additions in free agency, the Raiders needed to reel in a major haul in the NFL Draft. Thursday night began the process.

Watch Raiders GM John Spytek Discuss More Below

Las Vegas did not have a tough decision with the first overall pick, as they have needed a dependable option at quarterback for multiple seasons. Although Mendoza is expected to sit for the first few weeks of his rookie season, if not longer, he is undoubtedly Las Vegas' signal caller of the future.

The Raiders will have much tougher decisions in the following rounds of the draft. However, on the first day of the draft, Las Vegas' front office has done all they realistically could to improve. Much like they did in free agency, the Raiders made the most of the opportunity right in front of them.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After inheriting one of the worst rosters in the league last offseason, Spytek entered this offseason with more resources than any team in the league. So far, it appears he has maximized those resources as reasonably possible. Las Vegas has a long way to go, but they have made progress.

Mendoza and the Raiders have been tied together for months. Thursday night was only a formality. Now, Mendoza will join the Silver and Black in the desert and begin a process the Raiders hope will be the start of a long, successful career. It is fair to be cautiously optimistic.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders' Plan

Las Vegas has had a solid offseason. Step by step, the Raiders have continued to stack good moves together. After a strong offseason filled with additions to their coaching staff and roster, Mendoza will help the Raiders enter an era of football they hope will bring much more winning.

The National Football League is a quarterback-driven league and will likely remain so for many years to come. The lack of a competent quarterback has single-handedly ruined the Raiders over the past few years, but so has the lack of talent across the board.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Some of the past seven quarterbacks the Raiders have started in the past three seasons could have performed better with better coaching and a better supporting cast. Mendoza will have both and plenty of time to develop further before taking the field.

By adding Kirk Cousins and improving many of the other position groups on their roster, the Raiders are giving Mendoza the chance to walk into a more stable situation than had he started Week 1 of his rookie season. Adding Mendoza with the top overall pick was a no-brainer for Las Vegas.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Spytek and the Raiders' front office have continued to set up Kubiak and Mendoza for a productive run in Las Vegas. After months of speculation, any remaining questions surrounding where Mendoza would land have been answered. He is a Raider and will be for a long time.

All the Raiders need now is to finish what they have started by filling out the backend of their roster. Even with nine additional picks moving forward in the draft, it will take the Raiders more than just this offseason to do so. Still, the first night of the draft was another win for the Raiders this offseason.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images