With the 2026 NFL schedule out, the Raiders know when they will face their opponents next season. They also might have a better idea of when they plan to bring out their prized No. 1 pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

During the pre-draft process, the Raiders indicated that they would prefer to sit a rookie quarterback but will ultimately start the best player. The Raiders signed Kirk Cousins this offseason, presumably so they could start him until they feel Mendoza is ready.

Now, it’s possible to look ahead and pre-determine which matchups will be most favorable for Mendoza to make his first start. The Raiders have a tough schedule in 2026. They face the other three AFC West teams twice and also play the NFC West and AFC East.

There are a few easier teams on paper, though much can change over the remainder of the offseason and start of the regular season. Sometimes, the best option on paper isn’t the best in reality. Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart made his first start against the Chargers last season, a playoff team with a well-schemed defense. Even so, Dart led New York to the win and then lost the following week to a previously winless Saints team.

With that in mind, here are the top five options for Mendoza to make his NFL debut.

5. Week 12 at Browns

The Browns might have gone just 5–12 last season, but there are few scarier options for a young quarterback than going up against Myles Garrett to start a career. Talk about a “welcome to the NFL” moment. Outside of the quarterback position, the Browns have assembled a nice roster. The Browns are a beatable opponent, but with a top-five defense, it could be a tough one for a rookie quarterback in his debut.

4. Week 17 at Cardinals

The Raiders’ matchup against the Cardinals is another good opportunity for Mendoza to make his first start. The Cardinals finished the 2025 season 28th in sacks, and poured more resources into improving their offense, not their defense this offseason. Arizona appears headed toward another season at the bottom of the NFC West, and is a more favorable opponent for Mendoza to begin his career. This matchup would be ranked higher if it didn’t take place in Week 17—the penultimate week of the season—which means Mendoza would have limited time to take the field as a rookie.

3. Week 1 vs. Dolphins

On paper, the Dolphins appear to be the ideal foe for Mendoza’s first start. They are in the middle of a rebuild and not projected to win many games. The primary issue is this game takes place in Week 1. If the Raiders do sit Mendoza to start the year, he won’t be able to play in it. If Mendoza wins the quarterback battle, however, this will be a promising matchup for his first NFL game.

2. Week 3 vs. Saints

The Saints might end up being the toughest opponent of the five listed here, but the timing of this game is more favorable than some of the others. Several of the Raiders’ easiest opponents take place late in the year, and though Week 3 is still pretty early in the season, it would offer Mendoza the most time to garner playing time and experience as a rookie without starting Week 1. As a bonus, this game takes place at home for the Silver and Black.

1. Week 8 at Jets

Outside of the Raiders, the Jets were the worst team in the NFL last season, finishing 3-14 and with the No. 2 pick in the draft. On paper, the Jets should be better next year after re-tooling their defense, changing up their offense and trading for Geno Smith and drafting three first-round picks, but they still aren’t expected to be playoff contenders. Most importantly, this game takes place in Week 8, a convenient point midway in the season if the Raiders opt to move from Cousins to Mendoza.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated