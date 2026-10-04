Raiders Stock Report: Who's Rising, Falling After Tough Chiefs Loss
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The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs was the latest opportunity to see how far the team has come under head coach Klint Kubiak. After starting the season 3-0, Las Vegas faced a Chiefs team that has dominated the yearly series between the two for a decade.
For the Raiders, Week 4 was the best chance to confirm, for better or worse, many things about Las Vegas' new-look team, with the first quarter of the regular season now in the books. As expected, Sunday was the most telling game of the four Las Vegas has played this season. The Raiders may have lost, but there is a lot to take away.
Rising
Raiders Tight Ends
It is no secret that the Raiders have one of the league's best tight end groups. As talented as Brock Bowers is, the group is solid overall because they have talent beyond him. Bowers is arguably the best tight end in the NFL.
However, Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas give the Raiders a sizeable trio of tight ends who can make an impact in the passing game or as blockers. Sunday was the perfect example, as Thomas was wide open on the game's opening touchdown. Four of Kirk Cousins' first five passes were to tight ends.
The Raiders plan to handle the wide receiver position by committee. It was clear on Sunday that the committee included Las Vegas' tight ends. The loss of Jack Bech was notable early, as Las Vegas' receiving corps, with or without Bech, needs additional help.
On Sunday, Las Vegas used one of its deepest position groups to help compensate for its short-handed group of wide receivers.
Raiders' Play-Calling
Las Vegas' offense faced the best defense yet under Kubiak. They did so without Bech and starting offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson. Still, the Raiders' offense had several plays where their pass-catchers were wide open, in addition to Thomas' touchdown.
The Raiders' ability to draw up, call, and execute plays at a high level helped compensate for Las Vegas' missing players. In each of their first four games, solid play-calling has helped the Raiders' offense get players open down the field, and plays have worked to perfection.
This confirms the Raiders accomplished their offseason goal of finding a coach and offensive play-caller who can compete in today's league. Kubiak had already done so as an offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks, but he has now done so as the lead man for the Raiders.
Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko have worked well together so far.
Falling
CB Hezekiah Masses
Few people have as high hopes and expectations for Masses as I do. His skill set matches what the Raiders need, and the type of players Las Vegas needs to fill out their secondary moving forward. However, because of my expectations for him, I will also be tough on the rookie.
He has the potential to have a long career in the Silver and Black, especially as they continue building out their defensive backfield in future seasons. One day, Masses could be to the Raiders' defensive backfield what veteran cornerback Eric Stokes currently is.
Last week, I listed Masses in this category, despite his interception and several good games overall. I know it may not have made sense at the time. However, Chris Olave had several nice routes against the rookie, but the game's result and a wild fourth quarter overshadowed those plays.
As I expected, the Chiefs' offensive staff took note. Mahomes and the Chiefs went at Masses. This time, he allowed a touchdown, along with other completions. After winning the AFC Defensive Player of the Week Award in his very first start, Mahomes was bound to attack the rookie.
His struggles against good route runners and solid play calls from opposing offenses designed specifically for him are not glaring. However, Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs was a reminder that, like all rookies, Masses still has a lot to learn, much of which can only come with experience.
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Las Vegas' offense didn't have Powers-Johnson, but overall, they still looked about the same as they did with him. Powers-Johnson's talent is not in question, but his durability is. Caleb Rogers being serviceable may or may not be a literal changing of the (starting) guard. Pun intended.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant