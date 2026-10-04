Raiders Stock Report: Who's Rising, Falling After Tough Chiefs Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs was the latest opportunity to see how far the team has come under head coach Klint Kubiak. After starting the season 3-0, Las Vegas faced a Chiefs team that has dominated the yearly series between the two for a decade.

For the Raiders, Week 4 was the best chance to confirm, for better or worse, many things about Las Vegas' new-look team, with the first quarter of the regular season now in the books. As expected, Sunday was the most telling game of the four Las Vegas has played this season. The Raiders may have lost, but there is a lot to take away.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown with tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rising

Raiders Tight Ends

It is no secret that the Raiders have one of the league's best tight end groups. As talented as Brock Bowers is, the group is solid overall because they have talent beyond him. Bowers is arguably the best tight end in the NFL.

However, Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas give the Raiders a sizeable trio of tight ends who can make an impact in the passing game or as blockers. Sunday was the perfect example, as Thomas was wide open on the game's opening touchdown. Four of Kirk Cousins' first five passes were to tight ends.

NFL Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders plan to handle the wide receiver position by committee. It was clear on Sunday that the committee included Las Vegas' tight ends. The loss of Jack Bech was notable early, as Las Vegas' receiving corps, with or without Bech, needs additional help.

On Sunday, Las Vegas used one of its deepest position groups to help compensate for its short-handed group of wide receivers.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Play-Calling

Las Vegas' offense faced the best defense yet under Kubiak. They did so without Bech and starting offensive guard Jackson Powers-Johnson. Still, the Raiders' offense had several plays where their pass-catchers were wide open, in addition to Thomas' touchdown.

The Raiders' ability to draw up, call, and execute plays at a high level helped compensate for Las Vegas' missing players. In each of their first four games, solid play-calling has helped the Raiders' offense get players open down the field, and plays have worked to perfection.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This confirms the Raiders accomplished their offseason goal of finding a coach and offensive play-caller who can compete in today's league. Kubiak had already done so as an offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks, but he has now done so as the lead man for the Raiders.

Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko have worked well together so far.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) jumps over Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) in the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Falling

CB Hezekiah Masses

Few people have as high hopes and expectations for Masses as I do. His skill set matches what the Raiders need, and the type of players Las Vegas needs to fill out their secondary moving forward. However, because of my expectations for him, I will also be tough on the rookie.

He has the potential to have a long career in the Silver and Black, especially as they continue building out their defensive backfield in future seasons. One day, Masses could be to the Raiders' defensive backfield what veteran cornerback Eric Stokes currently is.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2) extends for pass against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, I listed Masses in this category, despite his interception and several good games overall. I know it may not have made sense at the time. However, Chris Olave had several nice routes against the rookie, but the game's result and a wild fourth quarter overshadowed those plays.

As I expected, the Chiefs' offensive staff took note. Mahomes and the Chiefs went at Masses. This time, he allowed a touchdown, along with other completions. After winning the AFC Defensive Player of the Week Award in his very first start, Mahomes was bound to attack the rookie.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His struggles against good route runners and solid play calls from opposing offenses designed specifically for him are not glaring. However, Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs was a reminder that, like all rookies, Masses still has a lot to learn, much of which can only come with experience.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Las Vegas' offense didn't have Powers-Johnson, but overall, they still looked about the same as they did with him. Powers-Johnson's talent is not in question, but his durability is. Caleb Rogers being serviceable may or may not be a literal changing of the (starting) guard. Pun intended.