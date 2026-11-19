Last Sunday, during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers went down with an ankle injury.

Thankfully, Bowers is considered day-to-day , according to head coach Klint Kubiak. However, his status for Week 11 against the Denver Broncos remains uncertain, putting Kubiak's offense in a tough spot in a critical AFC West matchup.

Bowers is a massive part of the Raiders' offense and key to rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza's development. Fortunately, this team has a plan— a contingency, if you will— for the worst-case scenario that Bowers misses action in the next couple of weeks.

What Kubiak Said to Reporters

It should be duly noted that Kubiak told reporters on Wednesday that Bowers is making progress but wouldn't comment any further than he was day-to-day.

"Brock is day to day, and he’s working his tail off to get ready for the game," Kubiak said.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raiders can't get Bowers ready for Sunday in Denver, fourth-year tight end Michael Mayer would be the starter, while Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon could back him up alongside fullback Connor Heyward. This group has dealt with this situation before, when Bowers missed the first two games, so the Raiders won't have to divert too much from the game plan.

Yet Bowers' elite pass-catching ability and athleticism would be a tough loss, and his presence has opened up the offense in ways we haven't seen in Las Vegas in a long time. However, Kubiak seems to have trust not just in Mayer but in his lower-string players as well, including Thomas.

"Yeah, Ian [Thomas] is a professional. He’s seen a lot of football," Kubiak said. "Very physical player. Really good in the pass game. Makes his plays when his opportunity comes and is a great teammate."

What the Quarterback Said

As mentioned, Bowers is an important figure for Mendoza's growth as an NFL signal-caller. The former Heisman Trophy winner called him a "fantastic" all-world player who was crucial for him to build chemistry with, alongside other key personnel like center Tyler Linderbaum and Heyward.

"So, there’s so many different aspects of the offense I need to gain more chemistry with," Mendoza explained. "Evidently, Brock is a very important and integral piece of our offense. However, we have so many fantastic targets and pieces to our offense that I just need to get better chemistry with everybody."

Once again, Thomas continues to be mentioned, which could factor into the idea that he could play a pivotal role in the game plan. After all, Thomas and Mendoza are former Hoosiers.

Furthermore, back to the game plan without Bowers, I envision an offense that could get their wide receivers more involved, especially against a Broncos team that is 7-2 despite having underwhelming units on both sides of the ball. That means Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor could see some targets, along with Jack Bech, coinciding with more 11 personnel than we're used to this season.