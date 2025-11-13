Why It’s Time to Think Beyond the Raiders' 2025 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders are sitting at 2-7 as they head into Week 11. For the Raiders, it has been a season of not having an identity once again on the offensive side of the ball. They have been caught in between what they want to be on the offensive side of the ball.
That has been a struggle this season, and it has been something that is not looking like it will get a change anytime soon. The Raiders are far behind anything, and now the tough questions are starting to come into play.
The Raiders could not afford another bad showing on the offensive side of the ball on Monday Night Football in Week 11. The Raiders will be the only game on when they play in Week 11, as they were in Week 10. That one was horrible for the offense as well. Something has to change for the offense in the next game, or else the Raiders could be making moves earlier than they would like to. The offense is the key for the Raiders this week.
With the Raiders sitting with a horrible record, they started to see what they have in the young talent. The Raiders will not be making the playoffs this season once again. It will only be right if they get important reps with their young players and see what they have in building pieces next season. It will also help the young players get live action against real competition. That is something you cannot get anywhere else.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders' young talent on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Time to Pull the Starters?
"You start looking and saying, what else is part of the solution here?" said Carpenter. "Are there any guys that we think are ready? We are getting into the second half of the season now. Is it time to start saying Okay, it is time to get Charles Grant some reps? They might be saying, We are competing right now, we are thinking about the future. Okay. So, what are you thinking about competing for this year? You are not mathematically eliminated? You may not be eliminated, but you are in reality."
"So there are ways to put guys in there, you are game planning, you are trying to win ... You are competing. You are not tanking, you are playing young players getting ready for the future.
