Top Questions That Will Be Answered in Raiders Season Opener

The Las Vegas Raiders' highly anticipated 2026 NFL season is about to begin. The Raiders have many questions to answer this season, but it all starts with how they can handle their first opponent.

The Miami Dolphins are in a clear rebuilding year, where they don't have any expectations to compete for anything other than the first overall pick. Even so, they still have offensive and defensive weapons that will alter the Raiders' game plan. What are some questions that will be answered in the Raiders' first game of the season?

How Adaptable Is Klint Kubiak?

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This is Klint Kubiak's first stint as a head coach, and he's already facing some difficulties before kickoff. Star running back Ashton Jeanty and star tight end Brock Bowers are both dealing with injuries.

This Raiders offense isn't loaded like the Seattle Seahawks were last season, and Bowers was one of the main pieces that elicited hope that this Raiders offense would be better than expected. Can he still make magic happen with some of his top weapons already dealing with injuries?

What Will Jeanty Look Like?

Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

As mentioned earlier, Jeanty suffered an injury in training camp. He avoided the worst, but it still isn't a good sign for their lead running back. Especially with Bowers likely not available for their game against the Dolphins, the Raiders will likely want to run the ball more than they had originally planned.

This will be a run-heavy offense, and if Jeanty can't perform behind their renewed offensive line, it wouldn't shock me if Mike Washington Jr. takes up more snaps in their season opener. Jeanty is clearly the starter, but how much he plays in that game depends on how he looks on game day.

Will There Be a QB Controversy?

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders announced Kirk Cousins as their starter and signed him, so they have the luxury of being able to develop Fernando Mendoza on the bench. However, if Cousins doesn't look comfortable against one of the softer defenses they'll see all season, could there be a quarterback controversy as early as Week 1?

It's entirely possible that without Bowers, Cousins' receiving options become much more limited, which could lead to an interception. Unless he gets injured, I don't see a scenario where Mendoza sees the field in Week 1, but his likelihood of starting by Week 7 could increase.