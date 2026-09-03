3 Milestones Raiders Can Accomplish in 2026

Success often isn't what it looks like on paper, especially in the NFL. It's mathematically impossible for every team to have a winning record, but that doesn't mean every losing team ends up a loser. The Las Vegas Raiders won only three games last season, and they're one of the most improved teams this offseason.

However, I don't think that will lead directly to more wins. Assuming they can double their wins is generous, given that their schedule isn't necessarily easy. Even if their win total doesn't climb to an astronomical amount, what are some in-season benchmarks the Raiders should be shooting for to define their success in 2026?

Mendoza's Playing Time

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I understand the Raiders signed Kirk Cousins this offseason, so Fernando Mendoza could sit on the bench and develop, and I'm on board with that plan. And yet, I do strongly believe he should see the field at some point this season.

He will only be on a rookie-scale contract for so long. If he's the type of player worthy of being taken with the first overall pick, his next contract is going to be massive, and the Raiders will potentially spend millions on keeping the offensive nucleus of Mendoza, Ashton Jeanty, and Brock Bowers together. They should take advantage of him while he's on a cheaper contract, and for one of those seasons to occur without him seeing any playing time at all in the regular season feels ridiculous.

Uptick in Sack Total

Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Even if Maxx Crosby is coming off an injury, I think he'll be able to hit double-digit sacks in 2026, especially with an improved linebacker corps on the Raiders' defense. The real highlight would be if he had a running mate who could get seven sacks all to themselves.

Kwity Paye seems like the strongest candidate, with him getting eight sacks in 2024 before getting half of that last season. I think it'd be even more exciting for Raider Nation if that production came from one of their younger players, but any uptick in their total sack number will be a definitive success for their defense.

Explosive Plays

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders' offense was not very good last season and didn't produce many explosive plays. They hired Klint Kubiak as their head coach under the impression that it would change. If Kubiak can come in, turn things around, and they play beyond expectations, that would be amazing.

However, if he can consistently deliver exciting plays to a fanbase that has been devoid of them for quite some time now, that sounds like a success to me.