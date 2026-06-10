What Brandon Johnson Signing Means for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are adding to their wide receiver room at the end of mandatory minicamp.

The team announced it is signing veteran Brandon Johnson, who is entering his fourth season in the league. Johnson did not appear in an NFL game in 2025.

May 23, 2024; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson (89) during organized team activities at Centura Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The former Tennessee and UCF standout has made stops with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers in his short NFL career, totaling 26 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns. He was on the Broncos’ practice squad last season and the Steelers’ briefly this offseason.

At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Johnson has the size and length to be an effective field-stretcher in the NFL. He was effective as an ancillary piece for the Broncos in 2023, catching four of his five career touchdowns that season.

Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson (89) scores a touchdown against New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In 2023, he caught six passes for 119 yards between two games against the Silver and Black.

What does this signing mean for the Raiders?

Brandon Johnson Joins the Raiders

Oct 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson (89) makes a touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Despite Las Vegas not having the strongest pass-catching room, Johnson faces an uphill battle to make the roster. He has not played in an NFL game since 2024, catching only one pass for nine yards that season.

However, it is not a bad idea for the Raiders to add more depth to the room, especially as mandatory minicamp wraps up and training camp begins at the end of July. Johnson knows how to find the end zone, as depth receivers don’t often score touchdowns at the volume he has in his career.

Sep 17, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson (89) celebrates after his touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Johnson will have a chance to compete with several other Raiders’ roster hopefuls throughout training camp, hoping his experience and production as a fourth or fifth option will give him a shot to make the 53-man roster or be a prime practice squad candidate.

For what it’s worth, Johnson scored 12 touchdowns in his collegiate career, 11 coming in his final season with the Knights in 2021. He is only 27, so he still has quite a few years of prime physical play, should the Raiders take the chance on him.

Roster Outlook

Klint Kubiak | DARRELLCRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

This signing should not indicate that the coaching staff is unhappy with any of the receivers already on the roster, but rather that they just want to add more bodies while they can. It gives them several options to evaluate as they make decisions on the final roster ahead of August.

We will see what Johnson provides the Raiders throughout training camp, as he tries to stick on a roster and get back into an NFL game for the first time in almost two years.