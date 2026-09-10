How Raiders Turning Focus to Week 1, Miami Dolphins

With Week 1 just days away, the Las Vegas Raiders will soon embark on their first season under head coach Klint Kubiak. On Sunday, the Raiders' offseason moves will be tested against another team for four full quarters. No more holding back, as teams often do in the preseason.

It is no secret that the Raiders have a way to go, but Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins will help confirm how much progress they have truly made. Both the Raiders and Dolphins enter the season with significant unknowns in addition to the ones that naturally come with Week 1.

New-Look Raiders

The Raiders have been arguably the most active team over the past few months, making wholesale changes across the board. Yet, they face a Dolphins team with nearly as many new parts. Week 1 presents challenges for every team for many reasons. This time will be no different.

Sunday will mark Las Vegas' first regular-season game under Kubiak at Allegiant Stadium. The first-year head coach hopes another week of practice will help lead them to a victory. Kubiak knows that wins are far from guaranteed in this league. Finding a way to do so is his primary focus.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm excited about practice today. That's how. That's how we get to Sunday. You can't get to Sunday by just showing up. We have to put the work in,” Kubiak said ahead of Wednesday's practice.

“As far as the fans, that will be something - that's something I've been looking forward to for a long time. Our whole coaching staff, all of our players, playing at home in front of the Silver and Black is a privilege."

Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins will lead the Raiders on Sunday as the team's starting quarterback. Cousins will be the eighth different quarterback Las Vegas has started since 2023. They hope he and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza are the last two quarterbacks they have to start for a while.

Cousins was brought in, partially because of his familiarity with Kubiak and his offensive ideals. It is clear that this connection has played, and will continue to play, a significant role in the early stages of Kubiak's tenure. The veteran echoed Kubiak's sentiment about Sunday.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko (left) talks with quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's a great opportunity for us. I think if you were at the game against the Niners, you could see the noise they brought at one point in the game, when it was some exciting moments down in the red zone,” Cousins said on Wednesday.

“You could feel the noise and the energy, and it gave you the thought of what could be down the road here. So, that's what we want to do. But they're dying to cheer for us, and we've got to give them something to cheer about."

Uphill Battle

Las Vegas has its fair share of roster-related issues heading into Sunday's game. The roster is just now beginning to make the major changes needed to build a consistently competitive team. However, those issues have only worsened with recent developments.

What looked like a favorable matchup to start the season has now become a true toss-up. Injuries to running back Ashton Jeanty and, most recently, star tight end Brock Bowers, have quickly removed two of the biggest advantages the Raiders' offense possesses.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be interesting to see how well Kubiak adjusts, as he is being forced to do so before his very first regular-season game as a head coach. Las Vegas is no stranger to the challenges that come in any given season. However, heading into 2026, they are already facing glaring issues.

The Raiders' matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday will give everyone a quality look at the depth Las Vegas' roster has, or the lack thereof. Sunday is another chance for the new-look Raiders to take another step in their overall improvement.

"We'll never be satisfied. We're always trying to get better. The culture is about the people in the building. Obviously, it can start with us as coaches, but ultimately the culture is set by the players on the field. We're going to find out Sunday what we're all about. I really like the guys that we have, but the players set the culture,” Kubiak said.