3 Things We Learned About Raiders After Week 1 Win

The Las Vegas Raiders started the 2026 NFL season on the right foot, defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-13 at Allegiant Stadium.

Although the Raiders are viewed as a rebuilding team, the Dolphins are taking it to another level, as the front office has openly moved on from multiple players with large dead cap hits. That limited what it could do from a roster construction standpoint. No one in the building will say that the team is tanking, but that's exactly what is happening in Miami. Nevertheless, here are a few things we learned from Las Vegas' Week 1 victory .

Ashton Jeanty Looks 100-Percent Healthy

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-year running back suffered an injury in training camp, and it appeared to be serious, as he was helped off the field while his teammates knelt in prayer. However, it turned out to be less severe, though his availability for the season opener remained up in the air over the last couple of weeks.

Not only did Jeanty suit up and start, but he also handled a heavy workload, rushing for 102 yards on 23 carries, while adding six receptions on six targets for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Jeanty was explosive, continuously gashing Miami's defense.

Kirk Cousins Will Execute the Offense

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to throw in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There was nothing worth writing home about the 38-year-old quarterback's performance on Sunday, as he completed 21-of-30 passes for 160 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. That being said, Cousins was efficient and decisive, delivering quick, accurate passes in the intermediate areas of the field.

Cousins averaged 5.3 yards per attempt, but he kept the offense ahead of the chains and on schedule, which is all head coach Klint Kubiak could ask for against an inferior opponent, especially without their top pass-catching option, Brock Bowers. We'll see Cousins be tested in the coming weeks.

Raiders' Defense Is Underrated

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) is brought down by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You have to be careful not to read too much into this defensive performance, as Miami's offense is deprived of serviceable offensive line play and potentially one of the worst wide receiver corps in recent memory.

However, general manager John Spytek has built an intriguing defense by signing Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker in free agency, retaining Maxx Crosby after a botched trade with the Baltimore Ravens, and drafting multiple secondary players in this year's draft class. Las Vegas' pass rush was the standout group, recording five sacks on Malik Willis. Like Cousins, this defense will face tougher challenges for the foreseeable future, with several daunting matchups.