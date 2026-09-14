Assessing Kirk Cousins' Performance in Raiders' Win Over Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders took care of business in their season opener, defeating the Miami Dolphins 27-13 at Allegiant Stadium.

At no point did you feel that this game was in jeopardy for the Raiders. Las Vegas' offense looked vastly different from last season, with Klint Kubiak as head coach and Kirk Cousins starting under center. The 38-year-old quarterback made his debut in the Silver and Black . Here is how he performed against the lowly Dolphins' defense.

Cousins' Stat Line

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to throw in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Las Vegas' win, Cousins completed 21-of-30 passes for 160 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. The seasoned veteran has extensive experience playing in schemes that mirror Kubiak's philosophies, and he looked completely comfortable and in control on Sunday.

At this point in his career, Cousins isn't going to blow you away and push the ball, but he kept this offense on schedule and ahead of the sticks. While his arm strength has declined, his hesitancy to challenge the defense also stems from the personnel. Without Brock Bowers , the Raiders didn't have an elite threat on the outside. Also, Cousins didn't need to force the issue, as Las Vegas was clearly the better team on the field.

Who Helped Cousins the Most?

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a controlled game by Cousins, as he averaged 5.3 yards per attempt, and we'll see how that approach fares against legitimate defenses. That said, the 15-year veteran's objective was to manage the game. Cousins connected with six different pass catchers on Sunday. Here's who stood out in that department.

Ashton Jeanty: six receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns

Michael Mayer: six receptions for 32 yards

Jalen Nailor: three receptions for 27 yards

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) catches the ball for a first down in the first quarter against against the Miami Dolphinsat Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This reflects the Raiders' current pass-catching group. Jeanty led the team in receptions and yards, while also tallying 23 carries for 102 yards. It was enough against Miami, but there will be a point when Las Vegas needs one of these wide receivers to develop into a formidable option alongside Bowers.

When the third-year tight end returns to the lineup, which could be as early as next week, the Raiders' passing attack should be much more explosive. Sunday's game script dictated that Cousins manage the game, take care of the football, and lean on the defense. Cousins forced two turnovers, but overall it was a sound performance by the veteran signal caller. Moving forward, Jeanty can't be the leading receiver, although he was very productive in Week 1.