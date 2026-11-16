The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but Sunday was about much more than just winning or losing. Sunday marked the official start of the next chapter in the storied franchise's history.

Looking Back on Mendoza's First Start

Given the Raiders' significant needs elsewhere on the roster, there were many positives from Fernando Mendoza's performance on Sunday.

A quarterback and a coaching staff that can work well with their current roster, missing pieces and all, have eluded the Raiders in recent seasons. This has been an overlooked issue.

Las Vegas is in the early stages of rebuilding what has been arguably the league's worst collection of talent over the past three seasons. It must be noted that the roster that John Spytek took over was that bad. That is not hyperbole or an exaggeration.

The Raiders' 2025 roster earned the No. 1 overall pick that they used to select the rookie signal caller. It was not always pretty, but when Mendoza and the offense were effective, it was more than evident that he has the skill set to work with a sometimes-shaky offensive line.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) drops back to pass in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Legion Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has the mobility to leave the pocket when that line breaks down, as he showed several times on Sunday. He has the ability to make something out of nothing and extend plays with the roster the Raiders currently have, as broken as it still is. This is what a true, quality rebuild looks like.

The Raiders had a rookie quarterback starting his first game. Brock Bowers did not play the entire second half. Las Vegas' loss to Seattle was arguably their best loss of the season. They were down by 11 points entering the fourth quarter against the Seahawks.

The Raiders were down by 18 points entering the fourth quarter in Week 9. They were down by 22 entering the fourth quarter in Week 7, down by 10 entering the fourth quarter in Week 6, and down by 25 entering the fourth quarter in Week 5.

It would be hard to argue that Mendoza's ability to escape pressure, make plays with his legs, and fit the ball into tight windows did not help the Raiders' offense extend drives. This also gave their defense a rest. It is no mistake that Las Vegas' defense played its best in weeks. It all connects.

Where Mendoza, Raiders Can Improve

Wins are, and always will be, a team stat largely determined by quarterback play. Yet it takes more than just a good quarterback to win consistently in football. This is one of the sport's many beauties. On Sunday, Mendoza did not do many things wrong. His mistakes were minimal and understandable.

As expected, a rookie quarterback will miss certain nuances of the game in his first career start, which came against the defending Super Bowl champions and possibly the league's best defense. However, most of those things were minimal and had little to do with the loss.

Most potential complaints about Mendoza's first start can be alleviated with more experience on game days. The Raiders' defense likely wasn't sending full-speed corner blitzes at Mendoza in practice like the Seahawks did on Sunday. Game repetitions are more valuable than practice.

Nov 15, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A more experienced Mendoza likely leads the team to a Week 10 win. Following Sunday's loss, Mendoza had a measured analysis of his first start. Despite the odds stacked against the entire roster, Mendoza knows there is room for improvement, and the real work is just beginning.

“I think it’s always about doing your job. That’s what Coach [Klint] Kubiak always preaches, is doing your job. And in the first half, I thought we got off to a good start. However, in the second half, being 0-for-7 on third downs, and those being passing downs, not throwing the ball away enough,” Mendoza said.

“There were a lot of sacks there, but we should have had half as many, if not even less than that. So I need to mature as a quarterback, throw the ball away, throw more accurate balls on third down, and make sure we can move the chains to give our defense time to recuperate on the sideline and really get it going in the second half.”