What Stood Out in Fernando Mendoza's First Raiders Regular Season Action

The Las Vegas Raiders delivered a forgettable road performance against the New England Patriots in Week 5. Las Vegas' offense failed to get anything going for a second consecutive week, leaving their defense on the field for extended periods. It was the opposite of complementary football.

Mendoza's First Taste of Live, NFL Action

There were not many positives to take from Las Vegas' worst game of the season. Week 5 was an avalanche for the Raiders, as they could not get out of their own way long enough to threaten the Patriots in any meaningful way. It was the first time all season the Raiders were not competitive.

The Raiders fell behind early and never recovered. That deficit grew into a massive, double-digit gap that their offense couldn't overcome. Eventually, it became evident there was no need to continue putting Kirk Cousins in harm's way, given his inability to escape the Patriots' pass rush.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Raiders down by nearly 30 points, Klint Kubiak and the Raiders' coaching staff made a quarterback change, thrusting No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza into action. Given the situation, not much was expected from the rookie, but it was the right time to get him in.

When Mendoza will actually start a game is still a mystery, but Las Vegas got an idea of what Mendoza could do in a meaningful game.

What Was Noticeable

Mendoza's outing on Sunday was a small sample size, as he only played one drive. The Raiders were also down by so many points that Mendoza saw a different version of New England's defense than Cousins did for most of the game. Yet there were still noticeable aspects of Mendoza's drive.

Las Vegas likely did not have much of a game plan specific to Mendoza at that point in the game. So, the play calling may not have been all that extensive. Still, Mendoza's ability to get the ball out quickly was on display. His mobility and willingness to use his legs seemed to open things up for Las Vegas.

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza finished with six completions on eight pass attempts. Mendoza finished with three rushing yards. Mike Washington finished with five rushing yards, and Dylan Laube finished with nine. You have to use your imagination with the handful of plays Mendoza was in.

Through five games, it is pretty clear what the ceiling is for the Raiders' offense, with Cousins leading the way. Mendoza has a lot of work to do, but it may be time to consider letting him learn by playing in the regular season.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) enters the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has two more challenging games remaining before a road trip against the New York Jets. If the Raiders' coaching staff is serious about winning this season, they must be honest about the things holding their offense back.

The Raiders' coaching staff must realize that one of their quarterbacks is better equipped to succeed with the players that are on the field. Teams are starting to figure out the Raiders' offense. Mendoza needs more regular-season action.