Key Takeaways From Raiders' Rough Week 5 Loss to Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders traveled to the East Coast looking to bounce back from their Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, a questionable early call set off a downward spiral the Raiders could not work their way out of.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches game play against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penalties

Las Vegas entered Week 5 as one of the least-penalized teams. That changed quickly, as the Raiders' defense was flagged for multiple penalties that helped the Patriots' offense get going. It was a sloppy day on both sides, as both teams were heavily penalized.

Still, several penalties called against the Raiders were questionable at best. The number of penalties and yards were relatively equal, but everyone knows that not all penalties are the same, and their timing isn't either. The penalties were equal; their magnitude was not.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against New England Patriots defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (5) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the penalties undoubtedly affected the flow, the referees and the penalties they called are not why the Raiders were thoroughly outplayed in every facet of the game. Plenty of blame could be placed on the whole team, as Sunday was a disappointing performance.

Below are some of the biggest takeaways from the Raiders' blowout loss to the Patriots.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) reacts after a defensive play against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Physical Brand of Football

It took some time, but as the game went on, Las Vegas' defense began playing the physical brand of football that helped them jump out to a 3-0 start to the season. It was far from pretty, but it was effective. New England entered Week 5 missing several players due to injury.

Before the first half ended, New England lost several more players. However, Las Vegas also lost players. Defensive linemen Tonka Hemingway and Folorunso Fatukasi sustained injuries. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers also lost multiple players against the Raiders.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a thirteen-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Bowers Is Good at Football

Bowers seems to make big plays every week, and that continued in Week 5. With the Raiders down by seven points early and struggling to move the ball, Las Vegas began getting the ball to Bowers. Las Vegas completed two big passes to their star tight end, including a touchdown.

Both completions were big catches that many others on Las Vegas' roster likely would not have made. Bowers is special. There really are no words. Yes, Bowers had lost a fumble late in the game. It was the first time he has lost a fumble as a professional, and the Raiders were already down by 25.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard (31) breaks up a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and is charged with defensive pass interference during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No Run Support, Lack of Complementary Football

In their first three games, Las Vegas played an unbelievable amount of complementary football. It could be argued they played more complementary football than is realistically sustainable given where they are in their rebuild and the remaining deficiencies on offense.

For the past two weeks, the Raiders' offense has been somewhat exposed . They are dealing with injuries to their receiving corps and starting running back, Ashton Jeanty. Still, the Raiders' defense has done enough to keep them in games, even with the mental lapses they have had.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks at his play sheet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' offense still has debilitating issues. Those issues are roster-related and have affected their ability to call plays. Running back Ashton Jeanty is clearly hurt. Blocking issues are also making it hard to run the ball. Both factors are hindering the offense. They must figure it out soon.

It doesn't matter what Las Vegas' defense does if the offense cannot score points. The Raiders' offense isn't only struggling to score points; it has failed to sustain long drives to give its struggling defense a rest. Las Vegas has to change something with two tough games coming up.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates with wide receiver Cody White (82) after catching a thirteen-yard touchdown pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders Need More Help at WR

Entering the season, it was well known that the Raiders needed additional help at the wide receiver position. When healthy, their group of receivers is serviceable. However, their group of receivers has been the most impacted by injuries so far this season, making that need even worse.

Las Vegas entered Week 5 missing two of their starting wide receivers, but the Patriots were missing multiple wide receivers too. New England's offense did not struggle as much as the Raiders' receivers did. The Raiders' lack of receiving options is reaching the point where it can derail the season.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fernando Mendoza Sees the Field

It happened.

Raiders franchise cornerstone and No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza, made his regular-season NFL debut today against the Patriots. Mendoza checked in with about six minutes to go in the fourth quarter, and the Raiders already down 45-17. As many would expect, the NFL world was excited to see the highly-touted rookie take the field for the first time in the regular season.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza finished 6-of-8 passing for 48 yards and a QBR of 89.6. It isn't so much about the performance itself, but about Raider Nation seeing their future on the field for the first time in the regular season.

The former Indiana Hoosier has a long road to go, but this is a huge deal for Raider Nation and the future of the franchise.