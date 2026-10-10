Key Area of the Field Raiders Must Improve Quickly

The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-1 on the season. Las Vegas' 3-0 start was followed by a Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Next, they face the New England Patriots. Overall, the Raiders have undeniably improved in every aspect.

Their early production on the field confirms as much. Las Vegas' early turnaround has happened from the top down. The Raiders' hot start is a testament to an offseason of quality wholesale changes from the coaching staff down to the last player on the practice squad.

Meticulous Improvement

During the offseason, Las Vegas' front office said its goal was to improve in every aspect. It is clear that improvement has happened. The Raiders' coaching staff would also admit that the improvement they seek is ongoing and will last throughout the season.

The importance of teams' offensive and defensive units goes without saying. Although most understand the importance of special teams, the unit is often overlooked. Las Vegas' coaching staff has done the opposite, giving their special teams unit ample time throughout the week to improve.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Raiders

The Raiders' strengths and weaknesses have become more apparent as the season continues. It is hard not to notice that their special teams unit has impacted all four games Las Vegas has played this season. The unit has had a crucial play every week, whether it be positive or negative.

Raiders special teams coach Joe DeCamillis knows Sundays will only get increasingly harder for his unit as time goes on. The well-respected, experienced coach knows the Patriots will look to capitalize on any mistakes the Raiders' special teams may make.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I mean, it's always a chess game every time. I mean, our stuff's on tape, so I mean, I have a lot of tape, so they've looked at a lot of tape. So, they did a great job last week, but this is another one that's going to be a challenge this week because Jeremy Springer, who's the coordinator there, was my assistant in LA for the first year when I was there, so they've got some MO on me too there,” DeCamillis said after practice on Friday.

For all the money the Raiders invested in their offense and defense to make much-needed changes, their special teams unit is becoming just as important. In Week 1, Dylan Laube averaged nearly 50 yards on kickoff returns. In the last two weeks, the unit has lost two fumbles.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) gets set to return a kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the Patriots is another chance for their special teams unit to make a positive impact after two weeks of costly mistakes. Yet, it will be the first time Las Vegas has played in an open-air stadium this season. Weather could affect the unit.

“Well, you look at the weather reports, all those type of things. Luckily, at this place, you get a lot of wind, which we've had that during training camp and all that stuff. It was 115 when it's like that, but I do think being in the wind is going to help both Matt [Gay] and AJ [Cole] and Alex [Ward] on that. That's really three that are the most important, and then the returners also," DeCamillis said.

Despite their Week 4 loss, the Raiders can move to 4-1 after winning seven games in the past two seasons combined. Even with a loss against the Patriots, Las Vegas is still technically ahead of schedule. However, as it stands, the Raiders still control their own destiny.

If the Raiders get back to their winning ways over the next few weeks, the future will not only be bright, but will also arrive sooner. More wins would make the playoffs all but a guarantee. However, that would be putting the cart before the horse if the special teams unit keeps making mistakes.

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) kicks a forty-four yard field goal held by punter AJ Cole (6) against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The beauty of the first few weeks of the season is that they make it clear where each team needs to improve. Needing improvement at this point in the season is not unique to the Raiders. All teams need improvement right now.

Heading into Week 5, Las Vegas needs improvement on both sides of the ball, but their special teams need the most attention.