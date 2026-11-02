Encouraging, Discouraging Signs for Raiders in Week 8 Win

For the first time since Sept. 27, the Las Vegas Raiders have won a game.

In Week 8, the Raiders defeated the New York Jets, 38-33, ending their four-game losing streak. With the trade deadline on Nov. 10, Las Vegas was in danger of being forced into tough conversations about considering selling off pieces. However, this result puts those concerns to rest, for the time being. That said, here are encouraging and discouraging narratives emerging from Sunday's win.

Encouraging

Offense Isn't the Issue

No one has claimed Las Vegas' offense has been the issue during the four-game skid, but there were certainly discussions about swapping Kirk Cousins for Fernando Mendoza. The 38-year-old quarterback quieted those doubts, completing 19-of-26 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns in the barnburner win.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rushing attack continues to slog along, as the Raiders took 33 carries for 95 yards (2.9 yards per attempt) and one touchdown. We'll talk about that department in a second.

Discouraging

Ashton Jeanty's Involvement

The second-year running back was usurped by Mike Washington Jr. in Week 8. Washington Jr. outcarried Jeanty 25-2, demoting the former No. 6 overall pick to solely a receiving-down back.

While it's good that Kubiak can rely on the rookie running back, nobody foresaw this situation unfolding the way it has. For the Raiders' offense to reach its potential, Jeanty has to be much better as a runner.

Defense Can't Stop Anyone

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) runs with the ball in the second quarter as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' defense has been an issue all season, failing to contain opposing offenses. That was apparent on Sunday, as the Jets scored 33 points while tallying 290 passing yards and 166 rushing yards.

Right now, the Raiders' only path to victory is to outscore their opponents in shootout environments. As much as Cousins has impressed, this probably isn't how Kubiak wanted this team to operate. Additionally, the front office invested a surplus of resources into the defense through free agency and the draft, and it clearly hasn't paid off yet.

No Sign of WR Production

While the offense has been a well-oiled machine, the wide receiver corps has left much to be desired, and the Raiders still lack a true WR1. On Sunday, Jalen Nailor was the only wideout with a single reception, catching four passes for 38 yards and one touchdown.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) runs with the ball against New York Jets linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' passing attack has been heavily dependent on Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, and Jeanty. Other than them, it's been a revolving door of which wide receiver will produce. Tre Tucker has had a few explosive games, but he failed to record a single reception this week. Assuming Las Vegas doesn't acquire a wideout at the deadline, that position will be one of the top needs this upcoming offseason.