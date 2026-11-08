Projecting Raiders Top Offensive Players' Outings Against 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a daunting matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9.

Because the 49ers are a well-oiled machine offensively, with Kyle Shanahan calling plays, Las Vegas will have to match drive for drive. With that in mind, here are projections for the Raiders' top offensive players when they take on the NFC West leaders, who are coming off a bye .

Kirk Cousins

Stat Line Projection: 29-of-41 for 274, three touchdowns, and one interception

This feels like a game where the 38-year-old quarterback will have to throw the ball 40+ times to keep up with the 49ers. The Raiders were forced into a pass-heavy game script against Geno Smith and Co. last week. San Francisco is much better equipped to light up the Raiders’ defense with one of the best offensive-minded head coaches in the league, a quarterback playing at an elite level, and personnel that, while undermanned, is still more than serviceable.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass in the second quarter as the New York Jets play Las Vegas Raiders in a week 8 NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cousins has been one of the surprise stories this season, and he'll have to lift this offense for Las Vegas to stay in contention. The veteran signal caller has lit up opposing defenses when he is forced to throw at a high volume, and I expect that will be the case on Sunday.

Mike Washington Jr.

Stat Line Projection: 15 carries for 58 yards

We typically don't include Washington Jr. in these discussions, but the rookie running back out-carried Ashton Jeanty 25-2 last week. That may have been the coaching staff sending a message to Jeanty, but it was noteworthy.

This offensive line has struggled to create rushing lanes for the running backs, which is why the projection has Washington Jr. slated to average less than four yards per carry. That said, Washington Jr. looks like the more explosive of the two running backs in the backfield, so he should continue to be utilized consistently.

Ashton Jeanty

Stat Line Projection: 10 carries for 47 yards; five receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown

Jeanty was demoted to essentially a third-down role against the Jets. While he excelled in that role, that's not what the Raiders envisioned when they selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The second-year running back's usage will be a storyline entering this game. Jeanty's workload should increase, but nothing that depicts a workhorse running back.

Brock Bowers

Stat Line Projection: 10 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown

Bowers has been the focal point of the passing attack throughout the season. With Las Vegas lacking a true WR1, the superstar tight end will be peppered with targets in a potential shootout.

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In six appearances, the 23-year-old tight end is averaging 91.2 receiving yards and 13.3 yards per catch. Those averages will have to be met against San Francisco.